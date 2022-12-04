Points shared in entertaining tussle between Huntly FC and Newmachar United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly FC and the visiting Newmachar United got a point each in their U18 A meeting.

The game finished 4-4.

“Good strong performance from the team. Every player gave 100% effort against a very capable Newmachar team,” said Huntly FC's coach David Liston after the game.

Huntly FC have one win, one draw and three losses with a goal difference of 12 goals for and 36 against over the last five games, while Newmachar United have three wins, one draw and one loss and a goal difference of 18 goals for and 8 against.

The last match between the teams ended in a 8-0 home win for Newmachar United in September 2022.

Huntly FC have 12 goals in total. They have scored six goals at home and six goals away in the U18 A.

Newmachar United have scored 35 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored 12 goals and 23 goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U18 A Dyce BC won 4-1 against Portlethen SC.