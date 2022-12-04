Colony Park earn 3-0 win against Kintore United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colony Park defeated the visiting Kintore United 3-0 in the U17 B on Saturday.

Colony Park have four wins and one draw with a goal difference of 15 goals for and 5 against over the last five games, while Kintore United have and five losses and a goal difference of 3 goals for and 21 against.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 3-2 away win for Colony Park in November 2022.

Colony Park have 24 goals in total. They have scored 15 goals at home and nine goals away in the U17 B.

Kintore United have scored 5 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored one goal and four goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U17 B East End Lewis Youth Gold defeated Longside BC 5-2.