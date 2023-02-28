Schools football: Portlethen Academy advance to final four of North East Scotland AFC Trophy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portlethen Academy progressed to the semi-finals of the North East Scotland AFC Trophy with a 6-2 victory at Westhill Academy.

Westhill won the toss and opted to play downhill but it was Portlethen who were first on the attack. A fine Codi Hughes’ cross from the left fell to Jake Bonner but the home defence was alert to crowd him out.

In three minutes, a strong free kick from just outside the box taken by Robbie Mitchell was well tipped over the bar by Portlethen goalkeeper Robert Malcolmson.

Nineteen minutes were played when Portlethen took the lead. A long ball out of defence found Hughes on the left and he passed the ball inside to PJ McBain just outside the six-yard box. The striker twisted and turned before pushing the ball wide of the keeper’s despairing dive.

Westhill went close to an equaliser with another Mitchell free kick after a foul by Aiden Smith on Matthew Grassick, but the ball went narrowly over.

Going into the last 10 minutes of the half, a trip on McBain by Gabe White gave Portlethen a free on the edge of the box. Hughes curled it in over the wall and against the junction of post and crossbar.

Westhill won a penalty after 33 minutes for a foul by Cody Duncan on Seif Fahmy Mahmoud with Keir Robson converting from the spot.

Penalty for Portlethen Academy

Portlethen were awarded a penalty of their own six minutes into the second half for a foul on Hughes and Nico Petty netted from 12 yards to give Portlethen the lead.

The visitors were awarded a free kick inside the six-yard box for a passback five minutes later.

Aiden Smith sent the ball to the far post where Archie Robertson gleefully smashed it home with the referee showing a red card to a Westhill player in the melee which followed.

McBain increased Portlethen’s lead when he netted from a Hughes corner with 15 minutes to go.

It got even worse for the hosts when an Archie Robertson free kick from just inside the home half sailed over everyone and into the net.

Westhill, to their credit, kept going and were rewarded six minutes from time with a smart Callum Bell pass through to Matthew Grassick 12 yards out which he fired beyond Ross Keir.

Smith had the final say, however, as he gathered the ball after a stramash in the home box before turning and firing past Joe Huntington.