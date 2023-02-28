Schools football: Portlethen Academy advance to final four of North East Scotland AFC Trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Schools football: Portlethen Academy advance to final four of North East Scotland AFC Trophy

By Reporter
February 28, 2023, 5:00 pm
Westhill's Robbie Mitchell sees his free kick go over Joe Huntington's bar. Image: Walter Craig.
Westhill's Robbie Mitchell sees his free kick go over Joe Huntington's bar. Image: Walter Craig.

Portlethen Academy progressed to the semi-finals of the North East Scotland AFC Trophy with a 6-2 victory at Westhill Academy.

Westhill won the toss and opted to play downhill but it was Portlethen who were first on the attack. A fine Codi Hughes’ cross from the left fell to Jake Bonner but the home defence was alert to crowd him out.

In three minutes, a strong free kick from just outside the box taken by Robbie Mitchell was well tipped over the bar by Portlethen goalkeeper Robert Malcolmson.

Nineteen minutes were played when Portlethen took the lead. A long ball out of defence found Hughes on the left and he passed the ball inside to PJ McBain just outside the six-yard box. The striker twisted and turned before pushing the ball wide of the keeper’s despairing dive.

Westhill went close to an equaliser with another Mitchell free kick after a foul by Aiden Smith on Matthew Grassick, but the ball went narrowly over.

Portlethen’s PJ McBain (11) and Westhill’s Keir Robson (5) challenge for the ball. Image: Walter Craig.

Going into the last 10 minutes of the half, a trip on McBain by Gabe White gave Portlethen a free on the edge of the box. Hughes curled it in over the wall and against the junction of post and crossbar.

Westhill won a penalty after 33 minutes for a foul by Cody Duncan on Seif Fahmy Mahmoud with Keir Robson converting from the spot.

Penalty for Portlethen Academy

Portlethen were awarded a penalty of their own six minutes into the second half for a foul on Hughes and Nico Petty netted from 12 yards to give Portlethen the lead.

The visitors were awarded a free kick inside the six-yard box for a passback five minutes later.

Portlethen Academy ran out 6-2 winners at Westhill Academy.

Aiden Smith sent the ball to the far post where Archie Robertson gleefully smashed it home with the referee showing a red card to a Westhill player in the melee which followed.

McBain increased Portlethen’s lead when he netted from a Hughes corner with 15 minutes to go.

It got even worse for the hosts when an Archie Robertson free kick from just inside the home half sailed over everyone and into the net.

Westhill, to their credit, kept going and were rewarded six minutes from time with a smart Callum Bell pass through to Matthew Grassick 12 yards out which he fired beyond Ross Keir.

Smith had the final say, however, as he gathered the ball after a stramash in the home box before turning and firing past Joe Huntington.

Tags

Conversation

