Graham Bell to defend Scottish Senior Men’s Open Championship title at Duff House Royal

Graham Bell is the man to beat as he chases a third Scottish Senior Men’s Open Championship title at Duff House Royal Golf Club in Banff on Wednesday.

Scottish international Bell, who won the title in 2017 at Royal Burgess Golfing Society and regained it in 2019 at Luffness New, defends his title after last week’s championship was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Bell faces strong competition for his title, however, with 2018 champion Ronnie Clark from Erskine leading the Scottish challengers.

Sunningdale’s Rupert Kellock, who became the fifth player to claim back-to-back titles at the English Senior Men’s Stroke Play Championship at Blackmore and the Army Club last week, leads the English challengers.

Kellock beat former champion Ian Attoe by a single shot and Attoe (Worplesdon) will also be in the field at Duff House Royal as will Stephen Jensen (The Wisley) and Richard Jones (Rotherham) who finished tied third at the English event alongside former Amateur champion Warren Blaydon (Kenilworth).

The last English player to claim the Scottish Senior Men’s title was Stephen East back in 2016.

Duff House Royal vice-captain Barry Bertram is thrilled his club will be hosting the prestigious event.

He said: “It’s a great honour and privilege for us to host this great championship.

“I know everyone at the club is excited to showcase our course and in particular our famous Mackenzie greens which are the highlight for many who visit Duff House Royal.

“With a strong finish to the back nine, it is sure to provide a tough test for everyone in the field.”

The championship is contested over 54 holes of stroke play with a cut after Thursday’s second round.

The top 60 players and those tied for 60th place after the opening 36 holes will progress to the final round on Friday.

All players compete for the Scottish Senior Men’s Open title and there is also a separate competition for players in the over-65 age group with the first three players in that category all winning prizes.