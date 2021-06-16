Amateur Championship match play gets started at Nairn with Calum Scott in the chase

Nairn’s Calum Scott goes head to head with English Walker Cup player Cnor Gough as the match play stages of the Amateur Championship start on his home course this morning.

After the first two days of stroke play action, the 17-year-old finished just five shots below course record-breaker Matthew Clark.

Clark’s sizzling 62 made him top qualifier

Scott, who led the way on Monday night, was pegged back then overtaken by England’s Jack Dyer before late drama last night saw Kilmacolm’s Clark roar up the board.

© DCT Media

Nine birdies earned him a stunning record course score of 62 as he went through as the top qualifer and he has begun against Mason Essam, from Dartford in England, in the 8am starter.

The previous course record of 64 is jointly held by Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup captain and former Amateur champion, Stuart Wilson, and local member Fraser Fotheringham.

Late surge just not enough for Fotheringham

Fotheringham put in a strong second day display. Five birdies in the last 10 holes was not quite enough to make it into the top 64 players and he fell just three shots shy of the cut line.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Scott’s opponent Gough from Stoke Park finished at six under par in the stroke play, with four birdies yesterday ensuring that he made the cut.

Scottish golfers in chase for the silverware

There are 17 Scottish golfers going for glory and a few all-Tartan clashes in this last 32.

They are – John Paterson (New Club St Andrews) v Derek Paton (Dunnikier Park) at 8.36pm; Andrew Ni (Murrayfield) v Andrew Davidson (Crail) at 10.34am; Cameron Adam (Royal Burgess) v George Burns (Williamwood) at 10.52am and Lewis Irvine (Kirkhill in Cambuslang) v Rory Franssen (Auchterarder).

Gregor Tait (Aldeburgh) was only four shots behind Clark by last night, helped by six birdies and he is on the 11.37am match against England’s Sam Bairstow (Hallowes).

Saturday’s champion will receive full exemption to The Open Championship, the US Open and, by tradition, an invitation to play in the Masters Tournament.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

This year’s winner will also be given the chance to play in a European Tour event.

The full match play draw can be viewed here.

Four further days of drama set to unfold

Today is all about the first round of match play action, while rounds two and three will be contested tomorrow.

On Friday, the quarter-finals and semi-finals will unfold ahead of the final.

Saturday’s 36-hole final will start at 8.30am and will air live on the R&A YouTube and Facebook channels as well as RandA.org