Back from America, John Paterson rekindles love for links golf at Amateur Championship in Nairn

John Paterson is relishing the challenge of links golf by Scottish waters again as he gets set for quarter-final action in the Amateur Championship at Nairn tomorrow.

A 19th hole triumph in round two of the match play against England’s Rory Browne this morning was followed swiftly by a 3&2 win over England’s Josef Hacker (La Moye, Jersey).

That means he and Nairn’s Calum Scott fly the flag for Scotland in the last eight.

Paterson starts the quarter-final action at 8.15am against England’s Monty Scowsill before Scott faces Welshman James Ashfield, the 2019 Scottish Boys’ Amateur champion 15 minutes later.

Challenging, but fun at the same time

New Club St Andrews member Paterson has just returned from the USA and is enjoying this run to the penultimate day, at least.

He said: “I’ve played links golf my whole life really, so it’s been nice getting back into the swing of things after coming back from college in America (University of Colorado).

“I’ve been getting used to shots like coming out of the rough and trying to pitch it short of the pin. It’s less like target golf.

“It’s been a challenge, but it’s been fun as you can be a little bit more creative and I enjoy doing that.

“I played well today. I made a lot of birdies and putts. If you can do that and limit the number of holes you give your competitor, then great.”

Belief grew and the day progressed

Paterson felt edging out Brown gave him that extra lift going into his third round clash.

He explained: “This morning gave me a lot of confidence going into the afternoon. I had a good finish winning 18 to take it down 19 and then birdied 19 in the wind.

“Being able to close that match out, knowing I can do it, is always a good thing to have in the back of my mind.

“I’m not dreaming yet, it’s one game at a time. I’m just trying to hit the fairway on the first hole tomorrow morning – that’s all I’m thinking about.”

Players all set for quarter and semis at Nairn

The quarter-finals and semi-finals take place tomorrow, with the 36-hole final starting on Saturday morning.

Saturday’s final will air live on The R&A’s YouTube and Facebook channels as well as RandA.org.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 | Scots duo Calum Scott and John Paterson are through to the Quarter Finals at #TheAmateur 👏 Scott will take on 2019 Scottish Boys’ Open Champion, James Ashfield. Paterson faces England’s Monty Scowsill. pic.twitter.com/ItJef0A4Fl — Scottish Golf (@ScottishGolf) June 17, 2021

The champions will receive exemptions to The Open Championship, the US Open, the Masters Tournament and a place on a European Tour event.

