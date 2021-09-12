Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Golf

BMW PGA: Padraig Harrington’s last four qualifying places confirmed without any final day fireworks

By Steve Scott
September 12, 2021, 5:42 pm Updated: September 12, 2021, 5:45 pm
Austria's Bernd Wiesbergerhas made the European Ryder Cup team.
The final lap for automatic places in Padraig Harrington’s Ryder Cup team didn’t end up quite a dramatic or brain-cell mashing as we’d hoped or maybe feared.

On a muggy afternoon at Wentworth, it felt that the four who eventually made it just stumbled over the line. The odd man out at the end of it all was Shane Lowry, who seemed in position to overhaul Lee Westwood specifically after the Englishman had a dreadful day.

But Lowry finished with a mediocre 71 which didn’t overhaul Westwood, who will equal Nick Faldo’s record of 11 Ryder Cup appearances for Europe.

Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Paul Casey had already secured their automatic qualification prior to the BMW PGA Championship.

Wiesberger coasts into the team

As expected, Bernd Wiesberger had done enough on the first three days to book his rookie sport, as did the absent Tyrrell Hatton and fellow Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick, both of whom will be playing in their second Ryder Cups.

Wiesberger, in common with almost everyone in contention played his poorest golf of the week. But he coasted in with a par 72 to finish tied for 18th, which was 32 places better than he needed.

“I have never felt quite like that on a golf course before,” said the Austrian. “I’ve been in a situation where I was playing for tournaments. Everybody says this is bigger and it already feels that way.

“It was very high pressure. Normally when you play for tournament wins, you’re excited and you’re anxious on the first tee. You kind of improve into it as the round goes on.

“Today, it never, never let off and I just had to take deep breaths for every shot. I guess that’s what it means to be able to play for a Ryder Cup Team.

“It’s been a lifelong goal for me to be part of a European Team. I’m very proud to have just done enough to go to Whistling Straits in a couple weeks.”

Westwood survives but thought he hadn’t

Lee Westwood struggled to a 77 on the final day of qualifying.

When Westwood left the 18th green with an ignominious 77 including two doubles and a triple, he clearly thought his chance for an automatic place had gone. Neither did he seem to think he’d be getting a wildcard, and spoke effusively about Lowry, who he clearly expected to oust him.

“I have no idea what the scenarios are or anything,” he said when asked if he’d wait it out. “I’ll be in a car going home and I’ll have no interest in what is going on in this tournament. Golf stopped being the be all and end all in my life a few years ago.

“It won’t be disappointing at all if I don’t get it. You can’t make any complaints if you don’t qualify for a team outright. It’s the captain’s prerogative to pick who he wants – who he feels like is in form, who fits his team well.”

Lowry left ‘hoping for a nice phone call’

Instead, Lowry also failed to make much impact on Sunday. A one-under 71 – and that with birdies at the last two holes – was not enough. The margin in the end was just eight ranking points.

The Irishman was left waiting for “a nice phone call” from his friend Harrington.

“I feel like my golf has been as consistent as anybody on the European Team,” he said. “I feel like I can bring a lot to The Ryder Cup and the European Team.

“There will definitely be good craic in the team room. Hopefully I can go and play good golf if I get picked.”

Hatton was just about secured on Saturday – a day after he missed the cut. Fitzpatrick was made a certainty in mid-afternoon, despite an eight at the 17th, finishing with a 68 for 20th.

