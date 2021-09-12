BMW PGA: Billy Horschel is the first American to win the European Tour’s flagship since Arnold Palmer

Amongst all the Ryder Cup intrigue that turned out to be underwhelming, Billy Horschel became the first American to win the BMW PGA Championship since Arnold Palmer 46 years ago.

The player barely considered for the US Ryder Cup team, despite winning the World Matchplay in March, shot a final round seven-under 65 for a 19-under aggregate of 269. He ended just one shot ahead of Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jamie Donaldson and Laurie Canter.

All but Canter birdied the 18th with the pressure on, with Donaldson having a reasonable chance for eagle that could have resulted in a play-off. Aphibarnrat surrendered a winning opportunity with a six originally recorded on course as an eight at the 17th.

Horschel’s winning pitch leaves no doubt

Horschel drove through the fairway at the last and had to lay up, but he pitched a wedge inside a couple of feet for a no-doubt birdie. Canter, in the final group, has a 15-foot putt for birdie to tie the American, but left it in the jaws.

Palmer’s historic win in 1975 at Royal St George’s was the only other time and American has won the European Tour’s flagship title.

Horschel has been one of the handful of Americans to start to play regularly at Wentworth. His delight in victory and respect in the prestige of the championship is not in doubt.

‘It’s equivalent to The Players’

“I’m speechless, which is very, very rare,” said Horschel. “As I’ve said when I first came two years ago the crowds are absolutely unbelievable here.

“To win this event means a lot. As I said yesterday, in my mind, it’s equivalent to The Players Championship. That’s a great event on the PGA Tour, and would love to win that one, but I have this one under my belt now, and I’m very happy.”

The key was the birdie on 15, he thought, which tied hiom for the lead at -18 with Aphibarnrat and Canter at the time.

“At 18-under with three holes to play, three birdie holes, I knew if I could birdie two of the three I probably would win the event,” he said. “But one birdie was good enough.

‘I’m a little gutted I didn’t get a call’

The irony of an American not on the US Ryder Cup team winning the last qualifying event for the European team was not lost on him.

“It sucks not making the team,” he said. “As I said all week, I didn’t play consistent enough and well enough after I won the Matchplay to warrant a pick or to get enough points to be an automatic selection.

“I was a little gutted I didn’t get a call this week. I didn’t think the call was going to say I made the team, but in my mind I thought I would at least get that.

“Maybe there was a little more added motivation this week for that.”

‘I’m more disappointed than I ever imagined’

The Bath professional Canter came the closest to matching Horschel, but admitted his third shot to the final green left him with too much to do.

“I was trying to play the right shot, hopefully stiff it and win the tournament, but just executed poorly,” he said.

“At the moment, I am disappointed. Probably more disappointed than I ever imagined to come second in the BMW PGA, but I just feel like I would love to have the opportunity to win such a huge event.”

Aphibarnrat, the 36-hole leader, had the tournament under control again with seven birdies and an eagle in 16 holes, but came unstuck at the 17th, where he hit his third into the hedge on the right of the green and then a provisional into the same place.

He found the first one, dropped, but still made bogey and that one shot was the margin of defeat in the end.

Rose shows some late form for Harrington

None of the Ryder Cup contenders really making any impact at all, with the exception of Justin Rose.

Thought an outside call for a wildcard pick on Monday, he shot a seven-under 65 on Sunday and nearly holed his approach at the 18th. At least Padraig Harrington had to think a bit about him.

“It has been fun and it has also been tough,” said Rose, who said he thought his Ryder Cup record and show of form would be good enough to make the team.

“I have been able to focus on winning the tournament. I am most happy with the finish – that will give me a lot of confidence. That is what I wanted from the day.

“I am seeing parts of my game that I have been working hard on coming through.”