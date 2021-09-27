Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brilliant Brora golfers upset odds to end 36-year wait for Northern Counties Cup

By Paul Chalk
September 27, 2021, 5:00 pm
The winning Brora GC team. Top (from left): Chippie Mailley and James Macbeath; Bottom (from left): Ross Naismith and James Ross.
The Northern Counties Cup is in the cabinet at Brora Golf Club after their four-man team triumphed for the first time in the competition since 1985.

The quartet of James Macbeath, Chippie Mailley, Ross Naismith and James Ross recently triumphed at Peterhead, with Brora winning the silverware for only the third time in their club’s history.

The Northern Counties Cup has been staged since 1900 with Brora’s only other success coming in 1977.

It also continued an extraordinary summer of golf for Mailley, who retained the Carnegie Shield at Royal Dornoch in August and has remarkably won every club event he has entered this year.

Mailley, head greenkeeper at The Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle, and Macbeath, head greenkeeper at Brora, used all their experiences to prevail, with Naismith and Ross also thriving despite playing in the event for the first time.

Red-hot Brora surged to final

In the knockout foursomes format involving the two teams, Brora defeated Elgin (second team), King’s Golf Club, Aberdeen (second team), Fortrose and Rosemarkie in the semi-finals and then Murcar Links in the final.

In a closely-contested final, both Brora teams produced a late birdie blitz to triumph by just one hole overall.

Delight for outgoing club manager

Tony Gill, general manager at Brora GC, was thrilled at the success – especially as he recently announced he will be retiring from his own role.

He said: “I wouldn’t say the guys travelled confidently given the standard of the competition and our history in the event, so it’s a wonderful achievement by the team.

“Ross and James had never played in the event before, yet played admirably alongside James and Chippie.

“Ross and James have only really started playing regularly in the last five to six years and are down to scratch golfers, with James and Chippie both plus handicap golfers.

“We are really proud of the guys as clearly this type of success hasn’t happened often. It’s absolutely brilliant for them – and for the club.”

