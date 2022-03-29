Golf: Best field ever assembled for men’s Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There are some cracking ties in this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions men’s scratch tournament.

The standard of player is the best ever assembled with 28 of the 51 entrants holding a handicap of scratch or better.

Portlethen’s Ben Murray, one of two players off plus-four, will entertain two-time winner Bryan Innes, of Murcar Links, in the first round.

Ben was the No1 seed at the Scottish Amateur at Murcar Links last year, before eventually losing in the third round.

Bryan will be looking to complete the hat-trick following victories in 1995 and 2011.

Duff House Royal’s Gavin Still, the other plus-four competitor, is set travel to face 2011 handicap winner Greg Ingram, of Inverurie, in another top tie.

Two-time winner Barrie Edmond, of Bon Accord, will have home advantage when he tees off against Buckpool’s Kielan Turner.

Barrie clinched his titles at Murcar in 2014 and Inverurie three years ago.

Last year’s champion Adam Dunton, from Ellon McDonald, will start the defence of his title at home against Auchmill’s Jonathan Gregor.

Marc Coull, from Kemnay – where the final will be played on Sunday, September 11, -is set to tee off his challenge against Joshua Bruce, of Peterhead.

The men’s scratch event is one of six tournaments being hosted by the North-east District this year following the introduction of both a senior gents’ and senior ladies’ event.

Aberdein Considine have increased their sponsorship by £800 to £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm are providing £200 vouchers to all six winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to the semi-finalists.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS

MEN’S SCRATCH

ROUND ONE

(to be played by Monday, May 8)

Kevin Riddell (2) Stonehaven v Calum Sheal (0) Cruden Bay.

Ben Read (0) NE Boys Champion v Kris Duncan (3) Dufftown.

Nigel Bennett (6) Torphins v Tyler Ogston (-2) Nigg Bay.

Craig Angus (3) Dunecht House v Duncan Craig (3) Peterculter.

Graeme Innes (8) Marine v Findlay Grant jnr (5) Ballater.

James Flett (-1) Meldrum House v Grant Joss (-1) Royal Aberdeen.

Adam Dunton (-3) Defending Champion from Ellon McDonald v Jonathan Gregor (4) Auchmill.

Greig Kennedy (-2) Hazlehead v Philip Henderson (6) Braemar.

Graeme Hogg (-2) Oldmeldrum v Callum Coutts (2) Alford.

Joshua Bruce (-2) Peterhead v Marc Coull (2) Kemnay.

Graham Nicol (2) Huntly v Adam Giles (-3) Newmachar.

Barrie Edmond (-3) Bon Accord v Kielan Turner (-1) Buckpool.

Niall Young (-2) Insch v Stuart McKessick (3) Royal Tarlair.

Greg Ingram (-2) Inverurie v Gavin Still (-4) Duff House Royal.

John Ross (-2) Fraserburgh v Bradley Fraser (-1) McDonald Ellon.

Ben Murray (-4) Portlethen v Bryan Innes (-1) Murcar Links.

Ian Lowrie (2) Strathlene v Craig MacDonald (2) Westhill.

Gordon Lees (2) Balmoral v Ferghus Milne (-3) Banchory.

Doug Allan (4) Longside v Blair Keen (-1) Aboyne.

Byes: Bob Cattanach (8) Auchenblae; Bruce Wisely (-1) Inverallochy; Bruce Flett (1) Cullen; Paul Reid (-3) Craibstone; Jason Bruce (-2) Deeside; Craig Smith (3) Newburgh; Sean Low (-2) Turriff; Neil Bremner (0) Kintore; Blair Moir (-1) Keith; Graeme Mitchell (-1) Northern; Graeme Meade (1) Caledonian; Callum Cromar (3) Lumphanan; Philip Boyce (6) Tarland.

New seniors’ event ‘proven correct’

The inaugural Evening Express Champion of Champions senior scratch tournament has been hailed a success after attracting 33 entries.

North-east District secretary George Young said: “The decision to add a seniors event to the Champion of Champions instead of holding the North-east Seniors strokeplay tournament, which was attracting fewer and fewer players over the years, has proven correct.”

The 1988 Champion of Champions scratch winner Scott Davidson, of Peterculter, will entertain Mike Robertson (Craibstone) in round one.

Scott played out of the Northern when defeating Cullen’s John Mair Jnr in the final at Murcar.

Two former scratch runners-up Mike Lynch (Newmachar) and Royal Aberdeen’s Michael Wilson will also go head to head, while Ian Angus (Duff House Royal) is another finalist among the entries.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS

SENIOR GENTS SCRATCH

PRELIMINARY ROUND

(to be played by Monday, May 8).

Geoffrey Reid (5) Oldmeldrum v Graham Gunn (4) Cruden Bay.

ROUND ONE

(to be played by Monday, May 30).

Stuart Joss (5) Alford v Michael Singer (3) Turriff.

Michael Lynch (2) Newmachar v Michael Wilson (2) Royal Aberdeen.

Alan Ross (2) Deeside v Peter Royce (3) Meldrum House.

Gary Grant (6) Aboyne v Scott Imray (13) Auchenblae.

Ian Angus (0) Duff House Royal v Iain Galbraith (0) Murcar Links.

Michael Falconer (12) Hazlehead v Ron Wells (2) McDonald Ellon.

Forbes Allan (17) Inverallochy v Douglas Gibb (10) Auchmill.

John Robbie (4) Inverurie v Nick Whitehead (6) Kemnay.

William Findlay (9) Cullen Links v Gordon Grimmer (0) Nigg Bay.

Ian Mundie (15) Newburgh v Geoffrey Reid (5) Oldmeldrum or Graham Gunn (4) Cruden Bay.

Walter Rae (5) Northern v Paul Wilson (12) Torphins.

David Brand (1) Banchory v James Corsar (20) Peterhead.

James Coutts (9) Longside v Donald Hardman (5) Ballater.

Pat Allan (8) Keith v Raymond Cowan (4) Portlethen.

Scott Davidson (3) Peterculter v Mike Robertson (12) Craibstone.

Thomas Mearns (8) Strathlene v Ronnie Watson (5) Bon Accord.

2021 men’s handicap winner gets bye

Last year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions handicap winner Michael Laird has received an early boost in his bid to defend his title.

Michael has received a first round bye after the competition attracted 39 entries.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS

MEN’S HANDICAP

ROUND ONE

(to be played by Monday, May 8).

Lee Smith (6) Peterhead v Liam Harker (6) Aboyne.

Stephen Morrell (19) Banchory v Scott Burnett (7) Marine.

William Cardno (9) Northern v Andrew Shepherd (14) Dunecht House.

Toi Dang (14) Pecten v Derek Mulgrew (1) Newburgh.

David Webster (9) Deeside v Scott McKay (3) Meldrum House.

Scott Bowie (5) Dufftown v John Gray (9) Caledonian.

Gary Robertson (25) Longside v Steven Hadden (5) Duff House Royal.

Byes: Lewis Michie (8) Newmachar; Ian Cowie (21) Buckpool; Sandy Howie (6) Cruden Bay; Steven Shaw (13) McDonald Ellon; Craig Stephen (1) Fraserburgh; Alex Greig (14) Bon Accord; Reece Ironside (3) Turriff; Stuart Brown (6) Insch; Michael Laird (13) Defending Champion from Keith; Peter Smith (22) Balmoral; James Fraser (4) Royal Tarlair; Ryan Munro (5) Murcar Links; Shaun Rennie (4) Craibstone; Allan Dow (11) Nigg Bay; Sean Guthrie (10) Inverurie; Michael Megginson (12) Peterculter; Bruce Ledingham (6) Cullen Links; Gerald Philip (10) Portlethen; Scott Vass (3) Strathlene; Robert Milne (12) Alford; Simon Davidson (10) Hazlehead; Philip Hastie (4) Inverallochy; Brian Scott (15) Ballater; Eddie Johnston (23) Torphins; James Walker (8) Royal Aberdeen.

The draw for this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies’ events will be revealed next week