Stephen Gallacher: Important month ahead for me or Q School beckons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Stephen Gallacher: Important month ahead for me or Q School beckons

By Stephen Gallacher
October 6, 2022, 6:00 am
A big month lies ahead
A big month lies ahead

I’m into the home stretch of my season and the scenario is straightforward for me at this stage.

I need a big result or some brilliant weeks as a big push is needed if I am going to be keep my DP World Tour card.

If I don’t manage it then Q School beckons.

I was going to take this week off but I felt pretty good about things after playing the Dunhill Links last week.

It was the first week in a long time I’ve been able to play without any painkillers or anti-inflammatory tablets.

I’ve been bothered by my back this year. It hasn’t stopped me from playing but I’ve struggled a bit at times.

I’m not sure whether it is old age or just a niggle which won’t go away but I’ve tried to manage the situation by restricting my practice and not taking part in Pro-Ams.

I spent some time with my coach Alan McCloskey and we made a few changes. It was subtle tweaks more than anything but that, and a wee change in psychology led to me having a pretty good week on home soil.

I hit some balls at home on Monday and still felt good so I’ve made the trip out to Madrid for this week’s Spanish Open.

It will be the first of three weeks in Spain for me followed by a trip to Portugal and hopefully I can finish the season with a flourish in October.

If I don’t then it will be Q School for me.

I’m 48 next month and I would love to keep playing at this level for another two or three years and maybe try the Seniors Tour here or in the United States.

The fact I felt I made some significant progress last week has given me a glimmer of hope I can have a strong finish to the season so I’m going to give it my best shot this month and then reassess my options once these events are completed.

Fox on fire at Dunhill Links

Ryan Fox poses with the trophy on the Swilcan Bridge on the 18th hole after winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Image: SNS Group

The Dunhill Links had a bit of everything across the four days and I was thrilled to see Ryan Fox emerge as the winner.

Foxy is a good pal of mine on the committee on the DP World Tour and I was not surprised to see him dedicate his win to his late friend Shane Warne.

I played with Shane a few times at Dunhill and I know how much he loved his golf as well as his cricket.

Foxy and Shane were close and it was clear he had a little bit of extra motivation to do well in honour of his friend.

I think he was very unfortunate to be snubbed for the international team for the Presidents Cup too, purely on the basis he plays on our tour, and I imagine he has a very satisfying smile to himself after winning the tournament on Sunday.

Wild weather took its toll

Foxy’s win was only one tale from a remarkable four days though.

We had the incredible course record equalling 61 from Romain Langasque on the Old Course at St Andrews on the opening day before the weather forecast we all feared came true with a vengeance on Friday.

Romain’s excellent 61 was undone by a second round 80 but he was not alone. The story of the impact the weather had can be told perfectly by Thomas Pieters’ scorecard in the first three rounds of 65, 83 and 64.

It doesn’t get more contrasting than that.

I can honestly say in all my years of playing it was the wettest round of golf I’ve ever played on Friday. I had two gloves on for the first 11 holes but that is the beauty and uniqueness of links golf.

On other courses Friday would have been unplayable. As it was, we were all treated to a test unlike any other and there remains so many variables especially at Dunhill.

The course, the draw, which nine holes you play first, they all come into play. You need to play well and also have a bit of luck too.

Rory does not need to defend his caddie

Rory McIlroy. Image: SNS Group

Someone has clearly irked Rory McIlroy given he felt the need to defend his caddie Harry Diamond.

But with nine PGA Tour titles including two FedEx Cup wins and a WGC HSBC Champions win to his name with Harry on his bag I think Rory does need to justify any decisions he has made.

There has been talk of the fact Rory hasn’t won a major for a while but I can assure you none of it is coming from his peers in the locker room.

A caddie is a vital role. You need someone you are close to who you can trust and rely upon. Rory feels he has that in Harry just as I have in my son Jack who is my caddie.

Rory and Harry have been pals for years and are not only close but have proven themselves to be a successful partnership.

Anyone would be thrilled with the success they have had in their five years together.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Golf

A big month lies ahead
Inverurie Golf Club end 15-year wait for Robertson Cup; Cults pupil Matthew Craig, 12,…
A big month lies ahead
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Money has skewed golf so much that now even…
A big month lies ahead
Dunhill Links: Connor Syme continuing to progress as he zeroes in on Dubai spot
A big month lies ahead
Dunhill Links: Ryan Fox inspired by the memory of his late friend Shane Warne…
A big month lies ahead
Dunhill Links: Richard Mansell still cautious with a four-shot lead going into final day…
A big month lies ahead
Dunhill Links: Field laughing at brutal conditions as all but a handful fall back…
A big month lies ahead
Dunhill Links: Old Course record of 61 matched before anticipated storm rolls in at…
A big month lies ahead
Golf: Alford's Laura Beveridge delighted with top-10 Ladies European Tour finish in Ireland that…
A big month lies ahead
Stephen Gallacher: Links courses set to bare their teeth at Dunhill Links
A big month lies ahead
Super proud Scot Robert MacIntyre plans to 'punch hard' on return home to the…

Most Read

1
A big month lies ahead
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
2
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
A big month lies ahead
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
4
A big month lies ahead
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…
5
A big month lies ahead
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
6
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for ‘family men’ caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
7
Inverurie man Jim Bruce who has a hernia that leaves him in 'so much pain' on holiday
Extreme NHS Grampian pressures forces Aberdeenshire man, 70, to endure eight-hour wait to help…
8
Broadstraik Inn owners
‘We want to save people money’: Elrick’s Broadstraik Inn reopens with cheaper pints
9
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
10
A big month lies ahead
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…

More from Press and Journal

A big month lies ahead
Stormy seas and strong winds force CalMac to cancel a number of services
A big month lies ahead
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
A big month lies ahead
Jordan Tillson says Ross County must hit reset button following crushing Motherwell loss
A big month lies ahead
Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work
Peterhead boss Jim McInally
Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt a point would have been fair against FC Edinburgh
A big month lies ahead
Gavin Price confident Elgin City have fighting chance of reaching SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-finals

Editor's Picks