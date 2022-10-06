Stephen Gallacher: Important month ahead for me or Q School beckons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I’m into the home stretch of my season and the scenario is straightforward for me at this stage.

I need a big result or some brilliant weeks as a big push is needed if I am going to be keep my DP World Tour card.

If I don’t manage it then Q School beckons.

I was going to take this week off but I felt pretty good about things after playing the Dunhill Links last week.

It was the first week in a long time I’ve been able to play without any painkillers or anti-inflammatory tablets.

I’ve been bothered by my back this year. It hasn’t stopped me from playing but I’ve struggled a bit at times.

I’m not sure whether it is old age or just a niggle which won’t go away but I’ve tried to manage the situation by restricting my practice and not taking part in Pro-Ams.

I spent some time with my coach Alan McCloskey and we made a few changes. It was subtle tweaks more than anything but that, and a wee change in psychology led to me having a pretty good week on home soil.

I hit some balls at home on Monday and still felt good so I’ve made the trip out to Madrid for this week’s Spanish Open.

It will be the first of three weeks in Spain for me followed by a trip to Portugal and hopefully I can finish the season with a flourish in October.

If I don’t then it will be Q School for me.

I’m 48 next month and I would love to keep playing at this level for another two or three years and maybe try the Seniors Tour here or in the United States.

The fact I felt I made some significant progress last week has given me a glimmer of hope I can have a strong finish to the season so I’m going to give it my best shot this month and then reassess my options once these events are completed.

Fox on fire at Dunhill Links

The Dunhill Links had a bit of everything across the four days and I was thrilled to see Ryan Fox emerge as the winner.

Foxy is a good pal of mine on the committee on the DP World Tour and I was not surprised to see him dedicate his win to his late friend Shane Warne.

I played with Shane a few times at Dunhill and I know how much he loved his golf as well as his cricket.

Foxy and Shane were close and it was clear he had a little bit of extra motivation to do well in honour of his friend.

I think he was very unfortunate to be snubbed for the international team for the Presidents Cup too, purely on the basis he plays on our tour, and I imagine he has a very satisfying smile to himself after winning the tournament on Sunday.

Wild weather took its toll

Foxy’s win was only one tale from a remarkable four days though.

We had the incredible course record equalling 61 from Romain Langasque on the Old Course at St Andrews on the opening day before the weather forecast we all feared came true with a vengeance on Friday.

Romain’s excellent 61 was undone by a second round 80 but he was not alone. The story of the impact the weather had can be told perfectly by Thomas Pieters’ scorecard in the first three rounds of 65, 83 and 64.

It doesn’t get more contrasting than that.

I can honestly say in all my years of playing it was the wettest round of golf I’ve ever played on Friday. I had two gloves on for the first 11 holes but that is the beauty and uniqueness of links golf.

On other courses Friday would have been unplayable. As it was, we were all treated to a test unlike any other and there remains so many variables especially at Dunhill.

The course, the draw, which nine holes you play first, they all come into play. You need to play well and also have a bit of luck too.

Rory does not need to defend his caddie

Someone has clearly irked Rory McIlroy given he felt the need to defend his caddie Harry Diamond.

But with nine PGA Tour titles including two FedEx Cup wins and a WGC HSBC Champions win to his name with Harry on his bag I think Rory does need to justify any decisions he has made.

There has been talk of the fact Rory hasn’t won a major for a while but I can assure you none of it is coming from his peers in the locker room.

A caddie is a vital role. You need someone you are close to who you can trust and rely upon. Rory feels he has that in Harry just as I have in my son Jack who is my caddie.

Rory and Harry have been pals for years and are not only close but have proven themselves to be a successful partnership.

Anyone would be thrilled with the success they have had in their five years together.