Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt a point would have been fair against FC Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt a point would have been fair against FC Edinburgh

By Jamie Durent
October 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead boss Jim McInally
Peterhead boss Jim McInally

Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt his side deserved a point against FC Edinburgh after going down 2-0 in the capital.

Late goals from Innes Murray and Danny Handling settled the game in favour of the new League One leaders.

It was a poor contest at Meadowbank and it appeared set for a draw until the two finishes in the final 10 minutes of the game.

“I thought it was going to peter out to a draw and I thought we were worthy of it,” said McInally. “We never really looked like scoring and they had a couple of half-chances.

“I just thought in the second half we were comfortable and it was disappointing the way the first goal came as it got cleared out and we were caught on the counter-attack.

Peterhead pair Jason Brown (left) and Danny Strachan compete for the ball. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead pair Jason Brown (left) and Danny Strachan compete for the ball. Image: Duncan Brown

“When we went that far, I thought both teams were settling for a point to a certain extent.

“I know Edinburgh have not done particularly well at home and I can see why. It’s (Meadowbank) not conducive to League One football really.

“It wasn’t a good game. As the home team they edged it but if we came away with a draw, I don’t think you could deny we deserved it because we had a good shape about us and worked well.

“Apart from the save Tom had in the second half, I don’t think we were under any pressure.”

On-loan goalkeeper Tom Ritchie kept Ryan Shanley and Murray at bay in the first half with Jack Brown having Peterhead’s only sight at goal.

Peterhead midfielder Robbie Scullion. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead midfielder Robbie Scullion. Image: Duncan Brown

Edinburgh midfielder Allan Delferriere ought to have done better with his second-half chance after John Robertson played him in, only to shoot firmly at Ritchie.

The game had descended into a scrappy contest low on quality, with neither side showing the requisite class in the final third to force a breakthrough.

A neat interchange between Danny Strachan and Dow put the latter in a decent shooting position but the opening was quickly snuffed out.

Handling and Murray combined to open the scoring, with the latter racing clear of the Blue Toon to defence to curl a finish inside the near post.

Ritchie was then required to keep a long-range strike at bay from Handling but from the resulting corner, he tapped in unmarked inside the six-yard box.

Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown shoots for goal in the first-half of the game against Edinburgh City. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown shoots for goal in the first-half of the game against Edinburgh City. Image: Duncan Brown

The defeat keeps Peterhead at the bottom of League One, ahead of Saturday’s game against Falkirk.

“As you can see with our bench, we will improve when we get players back in,” added McInally. “We just need to deal with what we’ve got at the minute.

“We have improved in the last two games massively. We beat Kelty but the cup-tie against Elgin was a sore one. But we’ve recovered well from that.

“We’re just a wee bit short up top at the minute – we’ve not got a natural striker in the team. It’s hard to play like that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown shoots for goal in the first-half of the game against Edinburgh City. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead downed late on as Innes Murray and Danny Handling seal FC Edinburgh win
Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Photo by Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jim McInally wants side to maintain high standards ahead of FC Edinburgh clash
Peterhead celebrate Michael Hewitt's injury-time equaliser against Dunfermline. Image: Duncan Brown.
Dunfermline 2-2 Peterhead: Michael Hewitt enjoys dream start to life at Blue Toon
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Michael Hewitt in action for Ayr United.
Peterhead complete loan deal for Ayr United midfielder Michael Hewitt
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown in action against Elgin City. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead players not looking for excuses, says Jack Brown
Peterhead's Jordon Brown.
Jordon Brown: Peterhead can take zero positives from SPFL Trust Trophy battering against lower-tier…
Russell Dingwall celebrates after curling home Elgin City's opener against Peterhead.
Gavin Price hails 'faultless' Elgin City after 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Peterhead…
Kane Hester, right, and Russell Dingwall.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Elgin City thrash Peterhead 4-0 to progress into fourth round
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Twenty new arrivals at Peterhead but Jim McInally hopes to add one more

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McLaughlan admitted causing serious injury by careless tractor driving Picture shows; Dale McLaughlan. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/09/2022
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
2
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
More than meets the eye: Stepping inside 2 Mitchell Brae is a pleasant surprise with accommodation over two floors and three bedrooms to choose from. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
4
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…
5
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in Highlands and north-east Picture shows; Highlands and north-east . NA. Supplied by Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Date; 02/09/2022
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
6
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for ‘family men’ caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
7
Inverurie man Jim Bruce who has a hernia that leaves him in 'so much pain' on holiday
Extreme NHS Grampian pressures forces Aberdeenshire man, 70, to endure eight-hour wait to help…
8
Broadstraik Inn owners
‘We want to save people money’: Elrick’s Broadstraik Inn reopens with cheaper pints
9
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
10
Michelle Watson verbally abused police when they arrived following her report of a possible gas leak.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…

More from Press and Journal

CalMac cancelled a number of services due to the bad weather.
Stormy seas and strong winds force CalMac to cancel a number of services
Emerson House, Dolphin Drilling's new base in Dyce, Aberdeen.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson says Ross County must hit reset button following crushing Motherwell loss
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drum Property Group annual results Picture shows; Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow. Glasgow. Supplied by Drum Property Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work
Stephen Gallacher fully supports the new deal to transform the Scottish Open.
Stephen Gallacher: Important month ahead for me or Q School beckons
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Gavin Price confident Elgin City have fighting chance of reaching SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-finals

Editor's Picks