Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt a point would have been fair against FC Edinburgh

Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt his side deserved a point against FC Edinburgh after going down 2-0 in the capital.

Late goals from Innes Murray and Danny Handling settled the game in favour of the new League One leaders.

It was a poor contest at Meadowbank and it appeared set for a draw until the two finishes in the final 10 minutes of the game.

“I thought it was going to peter out to a draw and I thought we were worthy of it,” said McInally. “We never really looked like scoring and they had a couple of half-chances.

“I just thought in the second half we were comfortable and it was disappointing the way the first goal came as it got cleared out and we were caught on the counter-attack.

“When we went that far, I thought both teams were settling for a point to a certain extent.

“I know Edinburgh have not done particularly well at home and I can see why. It’s (Meadowbank) not conducive to League One football really.

“It wasn’t a good game. As the home team they edged it but if we came away with a draw, I don’t think you could deny we deserved it because we had a good shape about us and worked well.

“Apart from the save Tom had in the second half, I don’t think we were under any pressure.”

On-loan goalkeeper Tom Ritchie kept Ryan Shanley and Murray at bay in the first half with Jack Brown having Peterhead’s only sight at goal.

Edinburgh midfielder Allan Delferriere ought to have done better with his second-half chance after John Robertson played him in, only to shoot firmly at Ritchie.

The game had descended into a scrappy contest low on quality, with neither side showing the requisite class in the final third to force a breakthrough.

A neat interchange between Danny Strachan and Dow put the latter in a decent shooting position but the opening was quickly snuffed out.

Handling and Murray combined to open the scoring, with the latter racing clear of the Blue Toon to defence to curl a finish inside the near post.

Ritchie was then required to keep a long-range strike at bay from Handling but from the resulting corner, he tapped in unmarked inside the six-yard box.

The defeat keeps Peterhead at the bottom of League One, ahead of Saturday’s game against Falkirk.

“As you can see with our bench, we will improve when we get players back in,” added McInally. “We just need to deal with what we’ve got at the minute.

“We have improved in the last two games massively. We beat Kelty but the cup-tie against Elgin was a sore one. But we’ve recovered well from that.

“We’re just a wee bit short up top at the minute – we’ve not got a natural striker in the team. It’s hard to play like that.”