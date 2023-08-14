Teddy Sheringham on golf replacing his football and poker buzz, being bombarded by Aberdeen fans and why the jury is out on Ange Postecoglou

Teddy Sheringham scored in one of the most unforgettable Champions League finals of all time but the former Manchester United forward says golf now provides him with the buzz he used to get from football.

The 51-times capped England international is among the famous faces taking part in next week’s Wapp Celebrity Series at Trump International Links in Aberdeenshire.

The event takes place a week on Wednesday ahead of the Legends Tour’s 2023 Staysure PGA Seniors Championship getting under way the following day.

Sheringham, who scored before provided the assist for the winner as Manchester United were crowned kings of Europe in 1999 with a stunning comeback against Bayern Munich, says golf has become a huge part of his life since retiring from football.

The 57-year-old, who plays off an impressive four handicap, said: “I think I need a bit of buzz in my life.

“I went from playing football for 25 years and then I had about eight years of playing poker late at night and early mornings, probably ruining my body clock.

“Now I am firmly back on the golf.

“It is the buzz of trying to do what you set out to do.

“I was playing with a pro recently and he was saying golf was just about getting the ball in hole in as few shots as possible, it doesn’t really matter what the shots look like.

“But I’m not really like that.

“I don’t want to hit horrible shots that maybe end up in the right place.

“I like to see my ball flying through the air in the way I picture them in my head.

“If I can do that then I’m more than happy.”

Sheringham, a three-time English Premier League winner and an FA Cup winner, believes his mentality is the strongest part of his golf game.

He said: “All aspects of my game are steady.

“I’m not a big hitter, I’m quite accurate with my irons and I wouldn’t say I’m a fantastic chipper or putter.

“But I am good at getting over my disappointments quickly, a bit like my football.

“When a footballer misses a big chance they can be wallowing and feeling sorry for themselves for the next 10 minutes.

“I was able to forget about missed chances quickly and was immediately focused and ready for the next chance.

“In golf, you can make a double bogey and think that’s the round over. If you wallow for 10 minutes you’ll quickly have another double bogey and then another one.

“If you remain positive you might birdie the next hole and get back on track.

“I’m good at that. My mindset is the best thing about my golf game.”

Sheringham is looking forward to ticking another golf course off his list when he travels to Aberdeen next week.

He said: “I’m very excited about playing Trump International Links as I’ve heard lots about the course.

“I’m just back from a holiday in Corfu for a couple of weeks when I had no golf whatsoever so I was itching to get back out on the course.

“I went to play as soon as I got back.

“I’m also playing Pebble Beach in October which I’m really looking forward to.”

Dons fans getting the lowdown

Sheringham, meanwhile, knows all about the large number of Manchester United fans based in the north-east of Scotland.

This was reinforced to him earlier this year when his former United teammate Dwight Yorke was linked with the Aberdeen job.

He said: “I’m well aware of the amount of Manchester United fans in Aberdeen.

“I’m sure a lot of Aberdeen fans followed Fergie down to Man United.

“It would be nice to see Sir Alex if he is in the city visiting friends or family.

“I haven’t seen him for a few years but it would be great to catch up with him.

“I never got to play at Pittodrie during my career.

“I played at Rangers and Celtic and I think we went to Dundee one year on a pre-season trip but never Aberdeen.

“But I know quite a few Aberdeen fans who go out to Dubai because of the oil industry.

“They all seem to be Aberdeen fans out in Dubai and I’ve got to know them quite well over the last 10 to 15 years.

“A few of them texted me when Dwight was linked with the job to ask if he knew how cold it was in Aberdeen!

“They wondered if he was mad!

“But Dwight is very serious about his football management.

“He is very focused on it and desperate for another job.

“I would back him to the hilt. He is a very professional man.

“People look at him and think it will be all fun and games but he is very focused.

“I wish him well in his pursuit of his next management job.”

Ange has it all to prove

Sheringham, however, is unsure how ex-Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will fare at Tottenham Hotspur, another of his former clubs.

The Aussie guided Celtic to the treble last season before making the move to England.

He said: “The jury is out on Ange.

“You don’t know what you are going to get.

“It is all well and good for Celtic to play expansive football against Hibernian or Inverness Caledonian Thistle but if they start doing it at Chelsea and Liverpool they could get their a*** spanked.

“You never know, he might come out on top.

“It can’t be any worse for the Tottenham fans than what they have had over the last five or six years.

“They want to see a team that excites the fans.

“Ange seems like he wants to do that so I wish him well.”

Tickets for the next week’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links can be purchased on the Legends Tour website.