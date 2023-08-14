Teddy Sheringham on golf replacing his football and poker buzz, being bombarded by Aberdeen fans and why the jury is out on Ange Postecoglou

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teddy Sheringham on golf replacing his football and poker buzz, being bombarded by Aberdeen fans and why the jury is out on Ange Postecoglou

The 51-times capped England international is among the famous faces taking part in next week’s Wapp Celebrity Series at Trump International Links in Aberdeenshire. Danny Law reports.

Danny Law
Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham is a keen golfer. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham is a keen golfer. Image: Shutterstock.

Teddy Sheringham scored in one of the most unforgettable Champions League finals of all time but the former Manchester United forward says golf now provides him with the buzz he used to get from football.

The 51-times capped England international is among the famous faces taking part in next week’s Wapp Celebrity Series at Trump International Links in Aberdeenshire.

The event takes place a week on Wednesday ahead of the Legends Tour’s 2023 Staysure PGA Seniors Championship getting under way the following day.

Sheringham, who scored before provided the assist for the winner as Manchester United were crowned kings of Europe in 1999 with a stunning comeback against Bayern Munich, says golf has become a huge part of his life since retiring from football.

The 57-year-old, who plays off an impressive four handicap, said: “I think I need a bit of buzz in my life.

“I went from playing football for 25 years and then I had about eight years of playing poker late at night and early mornings, probably ruining my body clock.

“Now I am firmly back on the golf.

“It is the buzz of trying to do what you set out to do.

“I was playing with a pro recently and he was saying golf was just about getting the ball in hole in as few shots as possible, it doesn’t really matter what the shots look like.

“But I’m not really like that.

“I don’t want to hit horrible shots that maybe end up in the right place.

“I like to see my ball flying through the air in the way I picture them in my head.

“If I can do that then I’m more than happy.”

Teddy Sheringham is teeing up at Trump International Links next week. Image: Shutterstock.

Sheringham, a three-time English Premier League winner and an FA Cup winner, believes his mentality is the strongest part of his golf game.

He said: “All aspects of my game are steady.

“I’m not a big hitter, I’m quite accurate with my irons and I wouldn’t say I’m a fantastic chipper or putter.

“But I am good at getting over my disappointments quickly, a bit like my football.

“When a footballer misses a big chance they can be wallowing and feeling sorry for themselves for the next 10 minutes.

“I was able to forget about missed chances quickly and was immediately focused and ready for the next chance.

“In golf, you can make a double bogey and think that’s the round over. If you wallow for 10 minutes you’ll quickly have another double bogey and then another one.

“If you remain positive you might birdie the next hole and get back on track.

“I’m good at that. My mindset is the best thing about my golf game.”

Trump International Links is hosting a Legends Tour event for the first time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Sheringham is looking forward to ticking another golf course off his list when he travels to Aberdeen next week.

He said: “I’m very excited about playing Trump International Links as I’ve heard lots about the course.

“I’m just back from a holiday in Corfu for a couple of weeks when I had no golf whatsoever so I was itching to get back out on the course.

“I went to play as soon as I got back.

“I’m also playing Pebble Beach in October which I’m really looking forward to.”

Dons fans getting the lowdown

Sheringham, meanwhile, knows all about the large number of Manchester United fans based in the north-east of Scotland.

This was reinforced to him earlier this year when his former United teammate Dwight Yorke was linked with the Aberdeen job.

He said: “I’m well aware of the amount of Manchester United fans in Aberdeen.

“I’m sure a lot of Aberdeen fans followed Fergie down to Man United.

“It would be nice to see Sir Alex if he is in the city visiting friends or family.

“I haven’t seen him for a few years but it would be great to catch up with him.

“I never got to play at Pittodrie during my career.

“I played at Rangers and Celtic and I think we went to Dundee one year on a pre-season trip but never Aberdeen.

“But I know quite a few Aberdeen fans who go out to Dubai because of the oil industry.

“They all seem to be Aberdeen fans out in Dubai and I’ve got to know them quite well over the last 10 to 15 years.

“A few of them texted me when Dwight was linked with the job to ask if he knew how cold it was in Aberdeen!

“They wondered if he was mad!

“But Dwight is very serious about his football management.

“He is very focused on it and desperate for another job.

“I would back him to the hilt. He is a very professional man.

“People look at him and think it will be all fun and games but he is very focused.

“I wish him well in his pursuit of his next management job.”

Dwight Yorke and Teddy Sheringham as Manchester United celebrate winning the English Premier League title in 2001.

Ange has it all to prove

Sheringham, however, is unsure how ex-Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will fare at Tottenham Hotspur, another of his former clubs.

The Aussie guided Celtic to the treble last season before making the move to England.

He said: “The jury is out on Ange.

“You don’t know what you are going to get.

“It is all well and good for Celtic to play expansive football against Hibernian or Inverness Caledonian Thistle but if they start doing it at Chelsea and Liverpool they could get their a*** spanked.

“You never know, he might come out on top.

“It can’t be any worse for the Tottenham fans than what they have had over the last five or six years.

“They want to see a team that excites the fans.

“Ange seems like he wants to do that so I wish him well.”

Tickets for the next week’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links can be purchased on the Legends Tour website.  

Gordon Strachan on his love of golf and why he followed Sir Alex Ferguson’s lead by banning players from the course

 

 

