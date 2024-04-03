‘It’s music to everyone’s ears’: progress on second golf course at Cabot Highlands will help drive to bring more visitors to the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘It’s music to everyone’s ears’: progress on second golf course at Cabot Highlands will help drive to bring more visitors to the Highlands

Old Petty course and on-site accommodation will be ready for 2026

By John Ross
Hole 5 of the new Old Petty course being built at Cabot Highlands
Hole 5 of the new Old Petty course being built at Cabot Highlands

A second championship golf course being built at Cabot Highlands will “shine further light” on the area as a must-play destination.

The Inverness resort has announced its second course now under construction will be called Old Petty after the 400-year-old church nearby.

The multi-million pound development is being created next to the renowned Castle Stuart Golf Links which opened in 2009.

Extended clubhouse and on-site accommodation

The second course’s logo is a Highland cow. It is forecast to be ready for preview play next year with a grand opening in 2026.

It will also include an extended clubhouse and 72 on-site bedrooms in lodge-style accommodation.

A video of what the new golf course will look like has also been released as Cabot Highlands opens for the season.

Cabot said golfers can anticipate “plenty of natural contours, playing through hillsides and expansive open land with several holes located along the water”.

General manager Stuart McColm said seeding of the Old Petty has started now the  venue has re-opened for the season.

“We’ve waited a long time for this, to see life being injected into what are currently fields into a golf course.

“The announcement of a new world class course will shine further light on the area.

New golf course will keep people in the area longer

“It will help attract people to come north and be an other reason to stay longer.

“When you look at hotels, restaurants, transport companies – all the ancilliary services that benefit from golfers – this has got to be music to everyone’s ears.”

The news follows a successful Scottish Golf Tourism Week which was held in Inverness last month.

It brought 90 tour operators representing a record 40 countries to the area. Many predicted it will produce a tourism boom for the area.

The Highland cow is the logo for the new course

Cabot, the Canadian developer of residential and golf communities, took over the Castle Stuart golf venue in 2022.

It was its first venture in Europe. As well as bringing thousands more visitors to the area, it will create and hundreds of new jobs.

How the 14th hole will look on the new course

The new course is designed by acclaimed golf architect Tom Doak.

He is behind the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, venue for the 2019–2022 Scottish Opens and 2019-2020 Ladies Scottish Opens.

