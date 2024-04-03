‘It’s music to everyone’s ears’: progress on second golf course at Cabot Highlands will help drive to bring more visitors to the Highlands

A second championship golf course being built at Cabot Highlands will “shine further light” on the area as a must-play destination.

The Inverness resort has announced its second course now under construction will be called Old Petty after the 400-year-old church nearby.

The multi-million pound development is being created next to the renowned Castle Stuart Golf Links which opened in 2009.

Extended clubhouse and on-site accommodation

The second course’s logo is a Highland cow. It is forecast to be ready for preview play next year with a grand opening in 2026.

It will also include an extended clubhouse and 72 on-site bedrooms in lodge-style accommodation.

A video of what the new golf course will look like has also been released as Cabot Highlands opens for the season.

Cabot said golfers can anticipate “plenty of natural contours, playing through hillsides and expansive open land with several holes located along the water”.

General manager Stuart McColm said seeding of the Old Petty has started now the venue has re-opened for the season.

“We’ve waited a long time for this, to see life being injected into what are currently fields into a golf course.

“The announcement of a new world class course will shine further light on the area.

New golf course will keep people in the area longer

“It will help attract people to come north and be an other reason to stay longer.

“When you look at hotels, restaurants, transport companies – all the ancilliary services that benefit from golfers – this has got to be music to everyone’s ears.”

The news follows a successful Scottish Golf Tourism Week which was held in Inverness last month.

It brought 90 tour operators representing a record 40 countries to the area. Many predicted it will produce a tourism boom for the area.

Cabot, the Canadian developer of residential and golf communities, took over the Castle Stuart golf venue in 2022.

It was its first venture in Europe. As well as bringing thousands more visitors to the area, it will create and hundreds of new jobs.

The new course is designed by acclaimed golf architect Tom Doak.

He is behind the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, venue for the 2019–2022 Scottish Opens and 2019-2020 Ladies Scottish Opens.

Join our Facebook group for the latest news and updates from Inverness