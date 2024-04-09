Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club secure new director of golf from Nairn Dunbar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club secure new director of golf from Nairn Dunbar

Robbie Stewart, who has also held roles at Paul Lawrie Golf Centre and Newmachar Golf Club, said 'there is something of a revolution going on at Newburgh'.

By Alan Brown
Newburgh-on-Ythan's new director of golf Robbie Stewart, right, with course manager Matty Smith. Image: Alan Brown.
Newburgh-on-Ythan's new director of golf Robbie Stewart, right, with course manager Matty Smith. Image: Alan Brown.

Robbie Stewart has returned to the north-east to take up the position of director of golf at Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club.

After more than five years as the head professional at Nairn Dunbar, Robbie is excited by the ambitious plans of the new management at the Aberdeenshire links club.

Robbie, 62, said: “I have enjoyed my time at Nairn and have made many friends there.

“But when the opportunity arose to return to the area where we had previously lived for 30 years and brought up our family in Ellon, it was something my wife Heather and I were immediately interested in.

“There is something of a revolution going on at Newburgh under the management of OGV Energy.

“I was impressed by their vision, enthusiasm, plans for the long-term and the business-like approach they have to the day-to-day running of the club.

“I am excited, even at my age, to be part of such progressive plans and will do my utmost to make a positive contribution to the club and the local community.”

Robbie is keen to start at Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club

Robbie spent 20 years as the head professional and then director of golf at Cruden Bay, where he was bestowed with honorary life membership when he left in 2012.

Spells as director of golf at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre and operations director at Newmachar have also contributed to Robbie’s wide experience of the golf industry.

In addition, he is a respected coach and built a reputation as a specialist putting coach at Nairn, helping all categories of golfers from across the Highlands.

Robbie is keen to continue his coaching at Newburgh as he sets up a range of facilities for both the individual and corporate golfer.

A refurbished clubhouse will include an indoor simulator, which will also provide a custom club-fitting service.

Robbie added: “Our course manager Matty Smith and his team have done a fantastic job on the golf course over the winter, despite the challenging weather conditions.

“I am looking forward to working with Matty to develop and improve the quality of the golfing experience we provide.”

