Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club secure new director of golf from Nairn Dunbar

Robbie Stewart has returned to the north-east to take up the position of director of golf at Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club.

After more than five years as the head professional at Nairn Dunbar, Robbie is excited by the ambitious plans of the new management at the Aberdeenshire links club.

Robbie, 62, said: “I have enjoyed my time at Nairn and have made many friends there.

“But when the opportunity arose to return to the area where we had previously lived for 30 years and brought up our family in Ellon, it was something my wife Heather and I were immediately interested in.

“There is something of a revolution going on at Newburgh under the management of OGV Energy.

“I was impressed by their vision, enthusiasm, plans for the long-term and the business-like approach they have to the day-to-day running of the club.

“I am excited, even at my age, to be part of such progressive plans and will do my utmost to make a positive contribution to the club and the local community.”

Robbie is keen to start at Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club

Robbie spent 20 years as the head professional and then director of golf at Cruden Bay, where he was bestowed with honorary life membership when he left in 2012.

Spells as director of golf at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre and operations director at Newmachar have also contributed to Robbie’s wide experience of the golf industry.

In addition, he is a respected coach and built a reputation as a specialist putting coach at Nairn, helping all categories of golfers from across the Highlands.

Robbie is keen to continue his coaching at Newburgh as he sets up a range of facilities for both the individual and corporate golfer.

A refurbished clubhouse will include an indoor simulator, which will also provide a custom club-fitting service.

Robbie added: “Our course manager Matty Smith and his team have done a fantastic job on the golf course over the winter, despite the challenging weather conditions.

“I am looking forward to working with Matty to develop and improve the quality of the golfing experience we provide.”