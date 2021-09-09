BMW PGA: David Drysdale sees a path towards an 18th successive year on tour

Arch-survivor David Drysdale is plotting another way to keep his European Tour record, and he made a great start at the BMW PGA Championship.

The veteran Scot is bidding for his 18th season in a row with a Tour Card, but currently lies just outside the qualifying places that will secure a place in 2022.

Drysdale is no stranger to these battles, however, and he knows the added prizemoney available at this Rolex Series event and the Dunhill at the beginning of next month is a way to get him over the line yet again.

A two-under 70 to start at Wentworth will do nicely, but Drysdale firmly believes he shouldn’t even be in this position.

“I haven’t even been thinking about it,” he said. “I’m not getting myself in any trouble, all I need just a couple of more putts and some momentum.

“I should never be in this position but sometimes you find yourself there. I’m still grinding away, but there’s been no real consistency.

“I’ve been driving it straight, not putting myself in bother but just haven’t been scoring.”

Covid events have felt ‘weird’

Drysdale admits that some tournaments in the last 15 months have “felt weird” and the return of large numbers of fans at Wentworth this week has helped him.

“I’ve just felt sort of flat for some reason,” he said. “Every day felt like Tuesday instead of a tournament day.

“It shouldn’t be like that. It’s great to see fans, a lot of fans out there this week.

“I feel I’ve done alright, I’ve been practising great. I just need to kick on this last six or eight events we’ve got left.”

Grant Forrest, with an eagle at 17th, also finish on two-under. The Hero Open winner couldn’t take advantage of the par five final hole when he bunkered his lay-up.

Marc Warren, who lost the title in a play-off in 2013, birdied two of the last three holes to also come in with a 70.

Richie Ramsay, another who enjoys playing around the West Course, came in with a 71 but will be disappointed with a two-over inward half after reaching the turn in three-under.