Sandy Corrigan set for shinty return with Kilmallie

By Bill McAllister
January 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Sandy Corrigan is eyeing up a return to shinty with Kilmallie.
Sandy Corrigan is eyeing up a return to shinty with Kilmallie.

Former Lochaber player Sandy Corrigan has joined Kilmallie’s pre-season training while internationalist Craig Mainland will skipper Camanachd Cup runners up Lovat in the new season.

Midfielder Corrigan returned in 2018 from a year in New Zealand but has hardly figured since for the Spean Bridge men.

Kilmallie manager Martin Stewart said: “Sandy indicated an interest in returning to shinty and he’s showing commitment in our first two weeks’ training.

“Arran Sanderson has moved to Inverness to work so he won’t be available for our Premiership side, but he’ll play for our second team when available.

“Three lads stepping up from our under-17 team to the first team squad, Aidan Love, Ben Mackinnon and Dylan Monk, are good prospects who figure in my plans.”

Kilmallie have arranged to play Ballachulish on February 5, Inverness a week later, Skye at Portree on February 19 and Lochaber on the 26th – venues for the other three fixtures will depend on which pitches are most playable at the time.

Lochaber looking for consistency following unsettled period

Danny Delaney, taking charge for his first full season for Lochaber, is aiming for stability within the club after three difficult years and a succession of managers.

Ben Delaney, the Red and Whites’ top scorer, will assist his brother as well as playing.

Danny Delaney said: “We’ve lacked stability and hopefully this year will be different.

“We’ve lost Chris MacRae, who’s been in and around the first team for 20 years but has finally decided to retire. But we’ve a good prospect coming through in 16-year-old Sean Macdonald, whose father John was a club stalwart.”

In addition to the Kilmallie derby, Lochaber have arranged to visit Oban Celtic on February 5 and Oban Camanachd the following week.

Midfield dynamo Craig Mainland has been chosen as Lovat’s new skipper while his twin brother Martin will make his comeback after missing last season with a serious knee injury.

Lovat boss Jamie Matheson said: “Martin is OK now and currently playing North Caledonian League football for Loch Ness, which will help his fitness. He’ll be back training with us within the next few weeks.”

The Black and Whites have fixed up a friendly with Caberfeidh on February 5.

