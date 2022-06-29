Elgin triathlon duo Sophia Green and Cameron Main excited for unique Commonwealth Games opportunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin triathlon duo Sophia Green and Cameron Main excited for unique Commonwealth Games opportunity

By Jamie Durent
June 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 29, 2022, 11:51 am
Elgin triathletes Sophia Green and Cameron Main. Photos by MBP for Team Scotland.
Elgin triathletes Sophia Green and Cameron Main. Photos by MBP Ltd for Team Scotland.

Sophia Green and Cameron Main will have the rare honour of competing alongside each other at the Commonwealth Games.

The Elgin triathletes are a couple and will be part of the Team Scotland squad in both the individual and relay races in Birmingham.

Green had got one of the initial three spots but Main’s selection was closer run, only finding out late on he had been selected for the Games and thus allowing Scotland to enter a relay team.

Victory at a European Cup event in Coimbra, Portugal, last year helped push Green into contention for the Games, while the duo performed well at the European under-23 championships.

They will team up with Beth Potter and Grant Sheldon for the mixed relay on July 31 in Sutton Park.

 

“You need four athletes to compete – two male and two female – so we were waiting for that fourth spot to get confirmed,” said Main, who is the chairman of the Abbie’s Sparkle charity which was set up by his late younger sister in 2017.

Commonwealth Games is ‘something pretty special’

“We race for ourselves on the Friday and then as a team of four on Sunday. It’s the only moment you get as a Scottish athlete to represent your country on the biggest stage possible.

“For a Scottish athlete, this is like the Olympics. It’s something pretty special. I think myself and Sophia might be the only couple in the race so to be in the relay team together is going to be pretty cool.”

Both continued training in Elgin during lockdown two years ago. Main stayed with Green and the pair utilised a unique method to ensure their swimming – the most impacted part of their training – was able to continue.

“It was a pretty challenging time training on our own – usually we train as a group. When you’re doing three sessions a day that helps,” said Green.

Elgin triathlete Cameron Main.

“We had each other which was good and in terms of swimming, we got a paddling pool for the back garden, just for the feel of the water as we’d been out of it for so long.

“The running and cycling was pretty normal. When it was only one activity outside allowed, we would run outside and then use the turbo trainers indoors.”

Even though the pair have moved away from home – both attended university at Stirling – they still retain a strong attachment to their native Moray.

They owe a great deal of thanks to a number of local clubs which have helped with their training from a young age.

“Moray Road Runners, Elgin Cycling Club, Elgin Swimming Club, Moray Firth Triathlon – those four clubs have made a huge difference to us since we were kids,” said Main.

“We used to train with them all the time.

“Sophia was with Elgin Swimming Club from about the age of seven. We’re both honorary members at Moray Firth Triathlon and have a lot of respect for all of them.

“They’ve built us into the athletes we are today.”

