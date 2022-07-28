Lewis swimmer Kara Hanlon grateful for journey to Commonwealth Games – third time around

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kara Hanlon did wonder whether her chance at a Commonwealth Games berth had come and gone.

Near misses for Glasgow 2014 and the Gold Coast four years ago stung, given she missed out by fine margins.

But getting the nod third time round made the journey to get to this point all the sweeter.

Hanlon comes from the Isle of Lewis and the sacrifices made to pursue a sporting career are obvious. Competitions and training are in the big cities on the mainland and the facilities needed to reach the top of her game are there, too.

She is thankful for her upbringing and how it got her to this point, where she can represent Scotland on the biggest stage.

“I’m doing it for the Western Isles, that’s for sure,” said Hanlon. “It’s nice to come from a place that’s a wee bit different to everyone else.

“I hope it shows you can come from anywhere and make it to the Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland.

“It’s been a long journey. At the age of 25, it feels like it’s a long time coming.

“I missed the 2014 Games – I got the qualifying time, but I was fourth. In 2018, I was 0.04s off the time, so I didn’t make those either.

“That was tough, because I felt like I was in my prime. But it turns out maybe now I’m in my prime. It’s nice for it (to) come together and to make the team.

“At first (in 2018) I felt: ‘oh no, what am I going to do now?’ but I just took some time out that summer and had a bit of a break. I realised I did miss it still and I wanted to keep going.”

Name: Kara Hanlon

D.O.B: 4/6/97

Home town: Stornoway

Previous CG experience: none

Event(s): 50m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke, medley relay

“With Covid as well, we were out of the pool for 15 weeks and I don’t think I’d ever been out of it for that long. That drove home why I was doing it.”

The ‘Hanlon clan’ will be making their way down to Birmingham for the Games, ensuring the 25-year-old will have a big support network in the aquatics centre.

She hit qualifying times early on in the national trials, sealing her place in the 50m and 100m breaststroke events.

“I knew a wee bit before so it was nice for it to come out and for everyone to know. I’ve had so much support from everyone back home, friends and family, and I’m grateful for that.

“I’d be at competitions where it was just me and my dad and we’d be told: ‘so you’ve qualified for this’ and we had to ask what these competitions were. It was all very new and exciting and I never had any pressure to keep going. I always enjoyed it and was there for the ride.

“A lot of gratitude goes to my parents for the time and cost that went in to that. I think being from further away did make it harder; we travelled longer, spent more to get to competitions, had to stay extra nights because we’d be too late for the ferry that day.

“To do all that for me, they’ve never bat an eye at it and supported me from the get-go. I’ve a lot to thank them for. They swim every stroke with me and Birmingham will be no different.”

Hanlon is not putting too much pressure on herself in Birmingham.

She is already national champion in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke – not bad for somebody who grew up swimming in a 12.5m pool.

“I’d like to go there and do myself and the team proud. To be close to a medal would be icing on the cake.

“It means so much. To have fought for it for so long, to finally be there it makes me really proud.

“The Commonwealth Games only happens every four years and not everyone gets to say they’ve competed for Team Scotland. It’s very special.”