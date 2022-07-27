Aberdeen swimmer Toni Shaw keen to build on experience as Scotland’s youngest Commonwealth Games athlete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen swimmer Toni Shaw keen to build on experience as Scotland’s youngest Commonwealth Games athlete

By Jamie Durent
July 27, 2022, 6:00 am
Toni Shaw at a pre-Games training camp at Aberdeen Sports Village
Toni Shaw at a pre-Games training camp at Aberdeen Sports Village. Photo by Kath Flannery

Toni Shaw made her name as the youngest member of Team Scotland’s squad for the Commonwealth Games four years ago.

At just 14, Aberdeen swimmer Shaw was selected for the Gold Coast and came fifth in both the S9 100m backstroke and freestyle.

Since then, her career has gone from strength-to-strength. Six medals at the World Championships in 2019 was followed by a bronze medal racing for Team GB at the Tokyo Paralympics last year. Her first individual world title was secured just last month.

Still only 18, Shaw heads into the Birmingham Games with a strong focus on adding the next chapter to her promising career.

It is perhaps a sign of her mentality that rather than being overawed at making the Scotland team four years ago, she soaked up everything she could.

Aberdeen’s Toni Shaw with her bronze medal from the Tokyo Paralympics

“I’ve definitely learned from it,” said Shaw. “I was quite young in 2018 and was a bit star-struck with everything going on.

“It was an amazing experience and that really helped me with later competitions.

“It’s just incredible when I think about it; I got to go to Australia and swim with all these amazing people.

“People ask me if it was a lot to take in but I loved every minute of it. I didn’t really find it too much, I just loved it.”

Name: Toni Shaw

D.O.B: 5/8/03

Home town: Aberdeen

Previous CG experience: 2018

Event(s): S9 100m freestyle, 200m individual medley

Shaw was back in her native Granite City last week for a pre-Games camp at Aberdeen Sports Village.

Getting the chance to come together with her Scotland colleagues on her own doorstep.

“It’s really nice to be part of Team Scotland, coming together and training together before we go and race.

“When we arrived at the hotel last week, we had more kit and a Scottish flag on our bed, so that made it feel a bit more real.

“Everyone is getting really excited and ready to race. It’s nice to have that atmosphere before we go and compete.”

Aberdeen swimmer Toni Shaw. Photo by Kath Flannery
Aberdeen swimmer Toni Shaw. Photo by Kath Flannery

“Without my family I wouldn’t be swimming. They’re the ones that give me lifts and put up with all the early-hours travelling for competitions.

“They do as much as I do, so hopefully I can do them proud. When I was at school my mum would take me swimming early in the morning and my dad would take me to far-off competitions.

“There’s a lot of travelling and things other parents might not dream of doing. My sister has had to put up with a lot of swimming stuff and she does not like swimming!”

Shaw has already achieved so much in a career that is still in its infancy. World records, world medals, the Commonwealth Games- all have already been ticked off before she turns 19.

A medal in Scotland colours would further enhance her burgeoning reputation.

“I’ve done everything I can do, but you never know how it’s going to go when you dive in. I’m hoping for the best.

“Every swimmer is quite competitive and wants to perform well. I always say as long as I’ve done everything I can to swim as best I can, then I’ll be happy.

“It’s not my usual race; I usually do the 400m freestyle, but that’s not at the Commonwealth Games for me.

“I’m doing the 100m instead, which is a bit shorter than I usually do. I’m just going to go and swim as fast as I can and see what happens.

Representing Scotland, to me, is the most special thing. You only get a chance to do it every four years and Scotland comes together so nicely.

“It’s so special when you get to put on your kilt – for the opening and closing ceremony – and see everyone else race. I’m really looking forward to it.”

