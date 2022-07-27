Aberdeen swimmer Toni Shaw keen to build on experience as Scotland’s youngest Commonwealth Games athlete

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Toni Shaw made her name as the youngest member of Team Scotland’s squad for the Commonwealth Games four years ago.

At just 14, Aberdeen swimmer Shaw was selected for the Gold Coast and came fifth in both the S9 100m backstroke and freestyle.

Since then, her career has gone from strength-to-strength. Six medals at the World Championships in 2019 was followed by a bronze medal racing for Team GB at the Tokyo Paralympics last year. Her first individual world title was secured just last month.

Still only 18, Shaw heads into the Birmingham Games with a strong focus on adding the next chapter to her promising career.

It is perhaps a sign of her mentality that rather than being overawed at making the Scotland team four years ago, she soaked up everything she could.

“I’ve definitely learned from it,” said Shaw. “I was quite young in 2018 and was a bit star-struck with everything going on.

“It was an amazing experience and that really helped me with later competitions.

“It’s just incredible when I think about it; I got to go to Australia and swim with all these amazing people.

“People ask me if it was a lot to take in but I loved every minute of it. I didn’t really find it too much, I just loved it.”

Name: Toni Shaw

D.O.B: 5/8/03

Home town: Aberdeen

Previous CG experience: 2018

Event(s): S9 100m freestyle, 200m individual medley

Shaw was back in her native Granite City last week for a pre-Games camp at Aberdeen Sports Village.

Getting the chance to come together with her Scotland colleagues on her own doorstep.

“It’s really nice to be part of Team Scotland, coming together and training together before we go and race.

“When we arrived at the hotel last week, we had more kit and a Scottish flag on our bed, so that made it feel a bit more real.

“Everyone is getting really excited and ready to race. It’s nice to have that atmosphere before we go and compete.”

“Without my family I wouldn’t be swimming. They’re the ones that give me lifts and put up with all the early-hours travelling for competitions.

“They do as much as I do, so hopefully I can do them proud. When I was at school my mum would take me swimming early in the morning and my dad would take me to far-off competitions.

“There’s a lot of travelling and things other parents might not dream of doing. My sister has had to put up with a lot of swimming stuff and she does not like swimming!”

Shaw has already achieved so much in a career that is still in its infancy. World records, world medals, the Commonwealth Games- all have already been ticked off before she turns 19.

A medal in Scotland colours would further enhance her burgeoning reputation.

“I’ve done everything I can do, but you never know how it’s going to go when you dive in. I’m hoping for the best.

“Every swimmer is quite competitive and wants to perform well. I always say as long as I’ve done everything I can to swim as best I can, then I’ll be happy.

“It’s not my usual race; I usually do the 400m freestyle, but that’s not at the Commonwealth Games for me.

“I’m doing the 100m instead, which is a bit shorter than I usually do. I’m just going to go and swim as fast as I can and see what happens.

“Representing Scotland, to me, is the most special thing. You only get a chance to do it every four years and Scotland comes together so nicely.

“It’s so special when you get to put on your kilt – for the opening and closing ceremony – and see everyone else race. I’m really looking forward to it.”