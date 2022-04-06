Inverurie’s Stuart McWatt selected to represent Great Britain at European Judo Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport Other sports

Inverurie’s Stuart McWatt selected to represent Great Britain at European Judo Championships

By Sophie Goodwin
April 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Stuart McWatt has been selected to represent Great Britain at the European Judo Championships. Picture supplied by JudoScotland.
Stuart McWatt has been selected to represent Great Britain at the European Judo Championships. Picture supplied by JudoScotland.

Stuart McWatt has been selected to represent Great Britain at the European Judo Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria between April 29 and May 1.

McWatt, who hails from Inverurie, will return to the GB fold for the competition after injury dashed his hopes of competing at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

The 24-year-old is one of three Scottish judoka who have been named in the 17-strong squad, as Alex Short and Dylan Munro will also be travelling to Sofia for the competition.

McWatt will compete in the -81kg weight category, where he will be looking to better his seventh-placed finish at the competition in 2019.

In the -66kg category, Short will make his debut at the European Championships following his gold medal at the Dubrovnik European Cup in 2021, while Munro will debut as a reserve at -60kg.

Pride in performance during quality year

Euan Burton, Scottish High Performance Judo coach, said: “I would like to
congratulate Dylan, Alex and Stuart on their selections for the 2022 European
Championships.

“JudoScotland are exceptionally proud of the hard work they
continue to display and their selections are a representation of the performances
they have delivered over a season where the depth and quality of international
fields has been incredible, as all European senior judoka return to international
competition following the pandemic.

“Stuart will return to the major stage keen to step on the podium and improve upon
his multiple top-7 finishes at previous junior and senior European Championships,
whilst Alex will finally make his senior championship debut after having been
selected previously for the pandemic hit 2020 Europeans.

“Although a potentially frustrating position to be in, the nomination of Dylan Munro
as reserve at -60kg is certain recognition of his continual improvement and multiple
podium finishes on the European Tour in 2021/2022.

“We at JudoScotland would like to wish them and the entire GB team the very best
of luck at this prestigious event.”

