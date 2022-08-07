Commonwealth Games: Aberdeen’s Zoey Clark and Scotland 4x400m relay team-mates awarded bronze medals after England disqualified

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Zoey Clark and her Scotland team-mates were awarded dramatic Commonwealth Games bronze medals in the women’s 4x400m relay after winners England were disqualified.

The English quartet of Victoria Ohuruogu, Jodie Williams, Ama Pipi and Jessie Knight were stripped of gold after it was ruled Williams and Ohuruogu stepped out of their lane during the handover for the second leg.

This meant Canada took the victory with their time of 3:25.84, Jamaica moved up to second with their time of 3:26.93, and Scotland’s team of Clark, Beth Dobbin, Jill Cherry and Nicole Yeargin were promoted from fourth to third, following a run of 3:30.15.

Clark adds 4x400m Commonwealth bronze to a career haul which has seen her previously medal in the same event at the World and World Indoor Championships, as well as the European and European Indoor Championships, while running for Great Britain.

England did not appeal their disqualification after reviewing the footage, accepting they would not have any grounds.

The protracted way events unfolded on Sunday evening meant Clark and her fellow Scotland stars only made it on to the podium once Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium had half-emptied.

Still, it was a positive end to the games for Aberdeen Sports Village-based Clark, who had earlier said she was “proud” after making the individual 400m final at the Commonwealth Games at her third attempt and running 51.90s in the showpiece earlier on Sunday to finish eighth.