Pessimist or perfectionist, Neah Evans fuelled by chase for success after hat-trick of Commonwealth Games medals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Pessimist or perfectionist, Neah Evans fuelled by chase for success after hat-trick of Commonwealth Games medals

By Jamie Durent
September 7, 2022, 11:45 am
Scotland's Neah Evans celebrates with the silver medal after the Women's Road Race in Warwick. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire
Scotland's Neah Evans celebrates with the silver medal after the Women's Road Race in Warwick. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire

Pessimist or perfectionist, Aberdeenshire cyclist Neah Evans uses whatever she can to fuel her pursuit of success.

That is why even with three Commonwealth Games medals from Birmingham, adding to her two from the Gold Coast in 2018, the fact one of them was not gold still gnaws at her.

Evans took bronze in the individual pursuit and silver in the points race on the track, before a surprise but hard-earned silver in the road race at the end of the Games.

A medal in the scratch race narrowly evaded her too, as an aggressive move late on was not enough to hold on for a top-three finish.

“There was a tiny part of me that was disappointed as going into it I wanted to come away with a gold and I was very close to it,” said Evans. “It’s still fresh enough that I’m re-running it in my mind, rather than focusing on the success I had.

“In a year’s time, I will look back and be really proud at getting three medals, which is the most from a female Scottish cyclist at a single Games. That will be the theme of it. But at the moment it’s still fresh in my mind.

Scotland's Neah Evans with her bronze medal after finishing third in the Women's 3000 metres Individual Pursuit. Photo by John Walton/PA Wire.
Scotland’s Neah Evans with her bronze medal after finishing third in the Women’s 3000 metres Individual Pursuit. Photo by John Walton/PA Wire

“I made a comment to one of the coaches after the scratch race that I better be back in four years time (to get a gold). I feel like I have unfinished business.

“Sometimes I feel like I need a reality check with what I have achieved. At the European Championships (after the Games) there were so many good moments, but ultimately it went wrong and it cost me. I have high expectations of myself and I didn’t show the legs I had.”

Having a mindset where you do not take in successful moments until long into the future might seem strange or hard-line to some.

But it is a mentality which has worked for Evans and driven her to the top echelons of cycling. The nature of the sport and her talent means she often enters several races – individual and team – each competition, so time for reflection and appreciation is brief when you are in that bubble.

“It really keeps me grounded,” she said. “Even when you have a good result, you could be racing the next day. It’s a blank sheet and you go again.

Neah Evans goes head-to-head with Georgia Baker on the line. Photo by Garry Bowden/Shutterstock (13057718bu)
Neah Evans goes head-to-head with Georgia Baker on the line of the points race. Photo by Garry Bowden/Shutterstock (13057718bu)

“I’ve seen people caught up celebrating one result that they don’t do well in the next race. It means I can pick myself up and go again – I’m never completely satisfied until a lot of time has passed.

“I’m not saying it’s the best approach but it helps me stay balanced. Everyone has different approaches and that’s true of people in general, not just athletes. For me, it’s the drive and motivation to continue.

“If it’s a mistake I’ve made and it’s something I’ve done previously, I get really annoyed at myself because I should have learned from it.

“In the points race at the Games, I wanted to sit back for a while as normally I get involved quite early at the front. I executed my plan but there was definitely a moment where I thought “I’ve messed this up”. But I stayed chilled and it worked out pretty well.

“I went to the Euros and my coach said I’d left it too late to pick up points. I took it too literally and went too early in the next race. Next time it’ll be the Goldilocks of points races and I’ll get it just right.”

You might think given her status as an international athlete, that Evans is the most well-travelled in the family.

However, her two brothers both live abroad, with Callum in Norway, having had a spell working in Antarctica, and Donald in Germany, who came to watch his sister during the Euros in Munich.

“It was a public holiday in Germany at the time so he got on the train to watch me race, which was nice,” said Evans. “It’s quite fun when you’ve got a family member watching.

“My oldest brother was going to work in Antarctica this winter – not for as long as he has before – but he flew into Aberdeen and then had to go into strict isolation for two weeks, as it’s a Covid-free zone down there.

“I was travelling back up hoping to see him then his company moved it forward and sent a taxi up to get him. He had a long drive south and I had a long drive north, so we ended up putting the live location on WhatsApp and waved at each other as we went past on the motorway.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Other sports

Highland Stags were beaten 17-7 by Bristol Apache in the Division 2 Britbowl American football final in London on Sunday.
Highland Stags proud after pushing Bristol to brink in UK American football Division 2…
Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie
'I couldn't believe they'd seen it': Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie on receiving Red Hot…
The Grand Depart of the Tour of Britain 2022 cycle race leaving Aberdeen on Day 1. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: New annual Tour of Scotland cycle race could be coming to Aberdeen, Inverness…
0
Ellie Stone and Aileen McGlynn on the podium after winning silver on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games.
Family's message from Belladrum after Aviemore rider Ellie Stone won Commonwealth Games medal
0
Cyclists line up at the start of the race on Union Street in Aberdeen for the Tour of Britain. Picture by KATH FLANNERY/DC Thomson
GALLERY: The best north-east snaps from the Tour of Britain
0
Strathpeffer road cyclist Finn Crockett. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (12931176bd)
Finn Crockett keen to build on opening stage display at AJ Bell Tour of…
0
Corbin Strong of team Israel - Premier Tech celebrates winning stage one of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain from Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre.
New Zealand's Corbin Strong says opening stage victory on AJ Bell Tour of Britain…
Knight Riders claimed their first ever Grade 1 title.
Cricket: Grade 1 title joy for Knight Riders
Highland Stags will compete against Bristol Apache for the right to become UK Division 2 champions, Photo by Arron McIntyre
Highland Stags target UK American football title in showdown with Bristol Apache in London
0
Elgin boxer Andrew Smart is set to compete in the Last Man Standing event.
Undefeated Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart targets Scottish title shot
0

More from Press and Journal

Rich Hall brought his unique brand of stand-up humour and country charm to the Tivoli in Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre
0
Aberdeen Sheriff Court Alexander Henderson...???. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 27/7/2011 POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER NOT FOR WEB/NIBYLINE .
Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW
Orkney tenants
Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades
0
Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe has raised concerns over people from Burghead, Hopeman and the surrounding areas travelling to Lossiemouth to see a GP amid proposed surgery closures.
No 'magic bullet' to solve transport issues for patients in Burghead and Hopeman facing…
0
Co-owner Karen Twist outside Kinlochewe Hotel.
Highland hotel under new family ownership after £450,000-plus sale
0
Children need to start phonics-based literacy as early as possible, says Anne Glennie. Photo: Shutterstock
International Literacy Day: Why this expert wants to put Biff, Chip and Kipper books…
0