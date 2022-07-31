Commonwealth Games: Neah Evans looks to build on bronze medal as north athletes again pack the schedule

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cuminestown’s Neah Evans will look to build on her Commonwealth Games bronze medal when she goes in the women’s points race today.

Evans took a comprehensive bronze in the women’s 3000m individual pursuit on Saturday and will race again on Sunday in one of the events that helped her make her name at the 2018 Games.

She had set a Games record in her heat yesterday against Maddie Leech but this was promptly smashed by New Zealand’s Bryony Botha, before Australia’s Maeve Plouffe edged through ahead of the Olympic silver-medalist.

The Aberdeenshire cyclist took on Plouffe’s fellow countrywoman Sarah Roy instead and was in control throughout the race, winning by more than three seconds.

“I’ll be honest, after about half-way it was just ‘get your head down and go’. They were pretty simple tactics,” said Evans.

“I got a new British record this morning and I didn’t quite back it up. But I’m delighted.

“Katie (Archibald) won it last time and I was so sad when she had to pull out. I wanted to race with her, it would have been good fun.

“We don’t train it (individual pursuit) so it was quite nice because at the Commonwealth Games, you get to focus slightly differently.

“To come away with a medal, after a few months of basically learning to IP (individual pursuit), I’m delighted.”

Kyle Gordon‘s brilliant ride in the men’s 4000m individual pursuit narrowly saw him miss out on a berth in one of the medal races.

The Alness cyclist was involved in a storming duel with England’s Charlie Tanfield in the final heat, with Gordon (4:10.592) leading up until the final 1000m where his opponent managed to claw his way back to earn a place in the bronze medal race.

“I can’t explain – I’ve got no words,” said Gordon. “I’ve been on an incredible journey, making PB after PB, and it’s incredible to finish it off with a race that means so much to everyone around me.

“I saw the times going out before me and thought it was going to be a sticky day. I paced it perfectly but I just started to feel the legs going in the last couple of laps.

“I couldn’t hear the crowd, I couldn’t hear anything. I just saw the last five years in my mind. It was a special moment. The support I’ve had since going full-time has been unbelievable, from friends, family, really good sponsors and Scottish Cycling.

The Men's IP saw an incredible ride from Kyle Gordon to finish 5th, with John Archibald 7th and Jonny Wale 15th – great effort from all the boys pic.twitter.com/JopTk0FlMD — Scottish Cycling (@ScottishCycling) July 30, 2022

“We all come here wanting a medal and that would be the cherry on the cake, but at the end of the day I’ve always been a firm believer that when you cross the finish line, everything is out on the track.

“This is a performance I’m proud of. I’ve done this for Scotland and all my friends and family who’ve supported me all this time.”

It promises to be another busy day on the track on Sunday for north athletes. Gordon will race the men’s scratch, while Neil Fachie looks to claim a record-breaking sixth gold medal for Scotland in the Tandem B sprint.

Forres rider Lauren Bell goes in the women’s 500m time trial and Ellie Stone of Aviemore will once again pair up with Aileen McGlynn for the Tandem B 1km time trial.

Rugby sevens disappointment but squash pair advance

Scotland will face Kenya today in the play-off for places 5-8 in the men’s rugby sevens. Scotland, who include Highlanders Jacob Henry and Paddy Kelly in their team were beaten earlier in the day 34-0 by South Africa in their final pool game, before a 34-7 defeat to Fiji in the quarter-finals on Saturday night.

Munlochy’s squash veteran Alan Clyne advanced to the last-16 of the men’s singles after Abhay Singh retired through injury. Clyne was about to take a 2-0 lead when Singh indicated he could not continue and he will face Joel Makin on the show courts on Sunday night.

Earlier on the indoor courts, Clyne’s fellow Highlander Greg Lobban saw off the challenge of Sri Lankan Ravindu Laksiri, to book his place in the last 16. He will face Chee Wern Yuen of Malaysia on Sunday afternoon.

In the pool, Lewis swimmer Kara Hanlon came eighth in the final of the women’s 50m breaststroke. On Sunday, Banchory’s Tom Beeley will go in the men’s 200m butterfly at Sandwell.

After their opening defeat to Australia, Scotland will face Wales in the netball on Sunday night, with Orkney’s Sarah MacPhail and captain Claire Maxwell in action.

Elgin pair Sophia Green and Cameron Main will go in the triathlon mixed relay.