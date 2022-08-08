Inverness’ Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart write a piece of history for Scottish squash with Commonwealth Games bronze medal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Greg Lobban and Scotland as a squash nation finally got their taste of a Commonwealth Games celebration.

A bronze medal in the men’s doubles finally removed the burden of history, with this small but passionate team able to cherish a first medal in the sport since 1998.

Lobban and Perth’s Rory Stewart emulated squash great Peter Nicol, who won the men’s singles in Kuala Lumpur 24 years ago and also took bronze in the doubles alongside Stuart Cowie.

For the three Games prior in this event, Scotland had tasted the bitterest of disappointments, losing out in the bronze medal match. Lobban was part of the last one in 2018 with fellow Highlander Alan Clyne, who had lived the two before that alongside Harry Leitch.

“We knew that’s been hanging over our heads for a number of years and probably got the better of us,” said Lobban. “We knew as squash players it was a new partnership for me and Rory.

“We’ve had success in the past – fourth place at three Commonwealth Games is nothing to shy away from, it’s a great achievement.

“But to come through with something with Rory – he’s always been a big-stage player and when he gets on that stage, that’s when his best squash comes out. When he’s playing partner events and in the singles in the years to come, he’s one to watch out for for sure.”

The Scots duo were made to work for their bronze by the energetic Malaysian pair Chee Wern Yuen and Eoin Yow Ng.

They had pushed England’s Declan James and James Willstrop all the way on Sunday in their semi-final.

‘Batting above our weight’

But Lobban and Stewart matched their firepower and energy on court, edging the first game 11-10 before seizing control of their own destiny to win the second 11-6.

“We’ve been loving watching Team Scotland rack up a few medals over the last two weeks and we desperately wanted to be a part of it,” said Lobban. “Now we can and can go to the party tonight knowing we’ve done our bit.

“We’re a small nation in squash and lack a bit of funding compared to some other nations.

“I think we’ve batted above our weight for the last four Commonwealth Games and to have something to show for it is great.”

BRONZE for Greg Lobban & Rory Stewart!! 🥉 This is the first Team Scotland Squash Commonwealth Games medal since 1998!!! Unreal 💥#TeamScot #TimeForHeroes #B2022 pic.twitter.com/3zRZSQVruW — Team Scotland (@Team_Scotland) August 8, 2022

The pair had gone through the full range of emotions in 24 hours. They were admittedly second-best in the semi-final defeat to England and the nature of high-level sport means you can either let those emotions linger or use them as fuel.

“I wouldn’t say it was particularly easy,” said Stewart. “I took myself away from the situation and Greg came and found me; he reassured me and said we’d still got a lot to play for.

“We could be disappointed now, but, in half an hour’s time, you need to get it out of your head and move on.

“Maybe it’s my personality at times, but I don’t get too high and I don’t get too low. That probably helps as well with getting over it and understanding that, the following day, I had a bronze medal match.

“Scotland have been in that situation a few times over the years and we’re delighted to get it right this time. Hopefully we can go and celebrate with the rest of the team.”

Falling back in love with squash

While it might be a stretch to suggest this medal-winning showing helped Lobban exorcise a few demons, it is certainly a galvaniser in his own career.

The 29-year-old from North Kessock contemplated retiring during lockdown, but has found his enthusiasm for the game rejuvenated over a gruelling fortnight, after reaching the quarter-finals of the singles and mixed doubles.

“This helps! I really did fall out of love with it, but the thing I’ve never fallen out of love with is competing on this kind of stage,” said Lobban. “I love the grit that we showed on there.

“But tomorrow I’ll be doing my washing and paying for my car insurance, so I’m not going to get too high. But we’ll enjoy it for the next few hours.

“It is an exhausting couple of weeks. I’ve been here before and the bronze medal match is the worst match to be involved in when you’re on the wrong side.

“Thankfully we got it today, but I know how it feels to be on the other side.

“The quarter-final was super-tough, but I’m really proud of Rory.

“He’s the debutant and he’s kept it together all week. He’s handled himself impeccably.”