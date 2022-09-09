All you need to know about Aberdeen festival Wonderland taking place this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

All you need to know about Aberdeen festival Wonderland taking place this weekend

By Danica Ollerova
September 9, 2022, 11:45 am
Singer-songwriter Rebecca Dunn with her art installation Nice Day, Isn't It? which is part of the Wonderland festival.
Singer-songwriter Rebecca Dunn with her art installation Nice Day, Isn't It? which is part of the Wonderland festival.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Emeli Sande.
North-east singer Emeli Sande pays tribute to the Queen
0
Tonight's performance of Dreamgirls at His Majesty's Theatre was cancelled after news of the Queen's death.
Shows cancelled as north-east theatre community pays tribute to the Queen
0
The oppulent interior of the Wonder Hoose, Aberdeen's pop-up venue in the quad of Marischal College.
VIDEO: Welcome to the Wonder Hoose - Aberdeen's opulent pop-up 'palace of variety'
0
Oscar-winning British stars Sir Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson will star in comedy-drama The Great Escaper, it has been announced (Ian West/Matt Crossick/PA)
Sir Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson reunited in new image for The Great Escaper
The Beauty Queen of Leenane is coming to Aberdeen.
Martin McDonagh's The Beauty Queen of Leenane will take Aberdeen fans on emotional rollercoaster
0
Rich Hall brought his unique brand of stand-up humour and country charm to the Tivoli in Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre
0
Duchess of York rubs shoulders with Hollywood stars at Venice Film Festival (Domenico Stinellis/AP)
Duchess of York rubs shoulders with Hollywood stars at Venice Film Festival
Tom Hanks: Diversity in films is hallmark of our professional responsibility (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Tom Hanks: Diversity in films is hallmark of our professional responsibility
Harry Styles embroiled in complex love triangle in new trailer for My Policeman (Joel C Ryan/AP)
Harry Styles embroiled in complex love triangle in new trailer for My Policeman
George Clooney stars alongside Julia Roberts in upcoming film Ticket To Paradise (Ian West/PA)
George Clooney reveals his dance moves are put to good use both on and…

More from Press and Journal

The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Emeli Sande.
North-east singer Emeli Sande pays tribute to the Queen
0
The Queen often visited the school for formal and informal occasions. Supplied by Gordonstoun School.
'We remember her as mum': Gordonstoun mourns death of the Queen as former pupil…