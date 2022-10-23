World Mixed Curling Championship: Canada defeat hosts Scotland to win gold medal in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Canada defeat hosts Scotland to win gold medal in Aberdeen

By Danny Law
October 23, 2022, 9:38 am
Lisa Davie is representing Scotland in the World Mixed Curling Championships in Aberdeen.
Hosts Scotland were beaten in the final of the World Mixed Curling Championship by Canada at Curl Aberdeen.

The Scots, represented by Cameron Bryce, Lisa Davie, Scott Hyslop and Robyn Munro, secured their place in the gold medal match with an extra-end 6-5 victory against Sweden.

Canada defeated Switzerland, winners of Scotland’s group, 9-4 in Saturday’s other semi-final.

The Canadians proved too strong for the Scots in the final, running out 7-4 winners to deny Bryce’s rink a home victory.

Canada made a strong start in the final, scoring two in the first end thanks to a double take-out by skip Jean-Michel Menard.

Scotland responded by putting three points on the board in the second end thanks to a superb take-out by skip Bryce.

Scotland added another point in the third end before the Canadians recovered to make it 4-4 at half-time.

But Canada edged ahead in proceedings after that, claiming points in the fifth, sixth and seventh ends to emerge victorious.

In the eighth end, Menard placed his last stone in a way that made it impossible for Scotland to score three, and the hosts conceded the game, 7-4.

Switzerland won the bronze medals after defeating Sweden 6-4.

