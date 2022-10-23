World Mixed Curling Championship: Canada defeat hosts Scotland to win gold medal in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hosts Scotland were beaten in the final of the World Mixed Curling Championship by Canada at Curl Aberdeen.

The Scots, represented by Cameron Bryce, Lisa Davie, Scott Hyslop and Robyn Munro, secured their place in the gold medal match with an extra-end 6-5 victory against Sweden.

Canada defeated Switzerland, winners of Scotland’s group, 9-4 in Saturday’s other semi-final.

The Canadians proved too strong for the Scots in the final, running out 7-4 winners to deny Bryce’s rink a home victory.

Canada made a strong start in the final, scoring two in the first end thanks to a double take-out by skip Jean-Michel Menard.

It's fantastic silver for Scotland at #WMxCC2022 following a tight final against Canada. 🥈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 It was all square at the break with the Canadians just having the edge in the second half. Many congratulations to Cameron Bryce, Robyn Munro, Scott Hyslop, and Lisa Davie. 👏 pic.twitter.com/QmJh8AykTX — Scottish Curling (@scottishcurling) October 22, 2022

Scotland responded by putting three points on the board in the second end thanks to a superb take-out by skip Bryce.

Scotland added another point in the third end before the Canadians recovered to make it 4-4 at half-time.

But Canada edged ahead in proceedings after that, claiming points in the fifth, sixth and seventh ends to emerge victorious.

#WMxCC2022 🥇 medal game

Final result 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 SCO 4-7 CAN 🇨🇦 Many congratulations, Canada, on winning the World Mixed Curling Championship 2022! Fantastic achievement! 👏👏👏#Curling pic.twitter.com/69zYf85Wsw — World Curling (@worldcurling) October 22, 2022

In the eighth end, Menard placed his last stone in a way that made it impossible for Scotland to score three, and the hosts conceded the game, 7-4.

Switzerland won the bronze medals after defeating Sweden 6-4.