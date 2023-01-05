‘She’s patched me up quite a lot since I was 10’: Strathpeffer cyclist Finn Crockett on crash recovery and having a mother who is a nurse

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The nature of Finn Crockett’s career choice may well give his mother, Heather, a few causes for concern.

Elite competitive cycling, while a thrilling spectacle on the track and road, is also fraught with danger.

The oft-packed fields, congested tighter than an ill-fitting belt, and high speeds increase the likelihood of spectacular and dangerous crashes.

Crockett’s life as one of the UK’s best road racers means there is always a chance of injury every time he steps out on the bike.

But Heather Crockett is a practice nurse back home in Strathpeffer, with the expertise that someone in her son’s field would definitely appreciate.

“It’s quite handy having a mum who’s a nurse,” said Crockett. “She’s patched me up quite a lot since I was 10 and she’s still doing it now.

“I can’t imagine it’s easy to see your son come away with big gashes on his body but I think she’s used to it now.

“Mum and dad have always been super-supportive about it and I can’t thank them enough for that.”

The most recent crash derailed his chances in the Tour of Britain.

Crockett had come into the race with high hopes, on the back of his Commonwealth Games bronze medal, but his week was cut short on the Scottish Borders stage of the Tour.

“It took about three months to heal, which gives you a rough scale of how bad it was,” he said. “I punctured a big hole into my hip and thankfully nothing was broken. That was my main concern.

“I had six weeks of pottering around and doing my rehab, to get my movement back. It was just a wee bit of pride that was taken but you come back and adapt pretty quickly.

“No-one likes crashing but we all know it’s going to happen one day. I’ve sadly had quite a few but it’s amazing how you are able to deal with it.”

New team brings new horizons

The fluctuating market that is British team cycling was highlighted by the closure of Ribble Weldtite at the end of last year.

The UCI Continental team folded due to a lack of sponsorship, which left its roster searching for new homes.

Crockett was one of the fortunate ones, getting a move to WiV SunGod tied up pretty sharply. Discussions with Tim Elverson, the team’s sporting director, presented opportunities for Crockett to spread his wings further into the cycling world.

“We found out late in the year they (Ribble) were not going to be able to go ahead,” said Crockett. “But I’m really excited about what I’ve managed to organise.

“We’re yet to get our race programme but there’ll be a lot more racing in Europe – Belgium, Holland and France are on the agenda.

“The team get invited to some really cool races that give riders like me a lot of opportunities. I’ll get a lot more exposure to bigger races.”

On the back of his Commonwealths result and the elevation of his status on the British cycling scene, would a run at the Paris Olympics be under consideration?

“I would love to do it but you have to be realistic,” he added. “The chances of going are very, very slim.

“Selection encompasses the whole of the UK and while I consider myself a good rider, you have world class, Tour de France-winning riders in there.

“If the opportunity presented itself I would never say no but it’s not really on my radar.”

Commonwealth Games has opened doors

Crockett’s Commonwealth medal was maybe a surprise to the casual Team Scotland fan but his star has been rising all year.

Victory in the Melton Classic prior to the Games was another big career moment and as of the end of 2022, he was ranked among the top road cyclists in the country.

He performed superbly in Birmingham and Crockett has the air of a man who is becoming more encouraged by his place in the sport.

“It got me on the radar, which is very important,” he said. “It’s a lot about getting exposure these days.

After a superb 2022 which saw Finn take a deserved win at the Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic plus a hard fought 3rd for Scotland in the Commonwealth Games we’re delighted to announce @finn_croc will join the team for the 2023 season pic.twitter.com/wI1eEYd36k — AT85ProCycling (@AT85ProCycling) December 6, 2022

“Ribble provided me with the platform to excel and the Commonwealth Games was huge, representing Scotland in a race that’s shown on a global scale.

“It’s tricky to move up in cycling – it’s all about who you know and having the right contacts, which is difficult for an up-and-coming rider.

“I came out of it pretty good and Tim (Elverson) gave me a really good offer early on.

“Things come and go pretty quickly in cycling – like Ribble folding. They were one of the biggest teams in the UK and have to fold because of a lack of sponsorship.

“I’m just thankful I’ve been able to get something sorted.”