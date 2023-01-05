‘She’s patched me up quite a lot since I was 10’: Strathpeffer cyclist Finn Crockett on crash recovery and having a mother who is a nurse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

‘She’s patched me up quite a lot since I was 10’: Strathpeffer cyclist Finn Crockett on crash recovery and having a mother who is a nurse

By Jamie Durent
January 5, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 5, 2023, 4:48 pm
Finn Crockett with his bronze medal after the men's road race. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire
Finn Crockett with his bronze medal after the men's road race. Image: PA

The nature of Finn Crockett’s career choice may well give his mother, Heather, a few causes for concern.

Elite competitive cycling, while a thrilling spectacle on the track and road, is also fraught with danger.

The oft-packed fields, congested tighter than an ill-fitting belt, and high speeds increase the likelihood of spectacular and dangerous crashes.

Crockett’s life as one of the UK’s best road racers means there is always a chance of injury every time he steps out on the bike.

But Heather Crockett is a practice nurse back home in Strathpeffer, with the expertise that someone in her son’s field would definitely appreciate.

“It’s quite handy having a mum who’s a nurse,” said Crockett. “She’s patched me up quite a lot since I was 10 and she’s still doing it now.

“I can’t imagine it’s easy to see your son come away with big gashes on his body but I think she’s used to it now.

Finn Crockett at the road race during the Commonwealth Games. Photo by Will Palmer/SWpix.com
Finn Crockett at the road race during the Commonwealth Games Image: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

“Mum and dad have always been super-supportive about it and I can’t thank them enough for that.”

The most recent crash derailed his chances in the Tour of Britain.

Crockett had come into the race with high hopes, on the back of his Commonwealth Games bronze medal, but his week was cut short on the Scottish Borders stage of the Tour.

“It took about three months to heal, which gives you a rough scale of how bad it was,” he said. “I punctured a big hole into my hip and thankfully nothing was broken. That was my main concern.

“I had six weeks of pottering around and doing my rehab, to get my movement back. It was just a wee bit of pride that was taken but you come back and adapt pretty quickly.

“No-one likes crashing but we all know it’s going to happen one day. I’ve sadly had quite a few but it’s amazing how you are able to deal with it.”

New team brings new horizons

The fluctuating market that is British team cycling was highlighted by the closure of Ribble Weldtite at the end of last year.

The UCI Continental team folded due to a lack of sponsorship, which left its roster searching for new homes.

Finn Crockett left Ribble Weldtite towards the end of last year to join 1885 Cycling. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Finn Crockett left Ribble Weldtite towards the end of last year to join 1885 Cycling. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Crockett was one of the fortunate ones, getting a move to WiV SunGod tied up pretty sharply. Discussions with Tim Elverson, the team’s sporting director, presented opportunities for Crockett to spread his wings further into the cycling world.

“We found out late in the year they (Ribble) were not going to be able to go ahead,” said Crockett. “But I’m really excited about what I’ve managed to organise.

“We’re yet to get our race programme but there’ll be a lot more racing in Europe – Belgium, Holland and France are on the agenda.

“The team get invited to some really cool races that give riders like me a lot of opportunities. I’ll get a lot more exposure to bigger races.”

On the back of his Commonwealths result and the elevation of his status on the British cycling scene, would a run at the Paris Olympics be under consideration?

“I would love to do it but you have to be realistic,” he added. “The chances of going are very, very slim.

“Selection encompasses the whole of the UK and while I consider myself a good rider, you have world class, Tour de France-winning riders in there.

“If the opportunity presented itself I would never say no but it’s not really on my radar.”

Commonwealth Games has opened doors

Crockett’s Commonwealth medal was maybe a surprise to the casual Team Scotland fan but his star has been rising all year.

Victory in the Melton Classic prior to the Games was another big career moment and as of the end of 2022, he was ranked among the top road cyclists in the country.

He performed superbly in Birmingham and Crockett has the air of a man who is becoming more encouraged by his place in the sport.

“It got me on the radar, which is very important,” he said. “It’s a lot about getting exposure these days.

“Ribble provided me with the platform to excel and the Commonwealth Games was huge, representing Scotland in a race that’s shown on a global scale.

“It’s tricky to move up in cycling – it’s all about who you know and having the right contacts, which is difficult for an up-and-coming rider.

“I came out of it pretty good and Tim (Elverson) gave me a really good offer early on.

“Things come and go pretty quickly in cycling – like Ribble folding. They were one of the biggest teams in the UK and have to fold because of a lack of sponsorship.

“I’m just thankful I’ve been able to get something sorted.”

‘I’ve probably been a bit too reserved about it’: Strathpeffer cyclist Finn Crockett reflects on Commonwealth Games bronze medal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Dean Sutherland is ready to bounce back from the first defeat of his career. Picture by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland ready to bounce back after 'heavy ordeal' of Commonwealth title…
Neil Fachie enjoyed a memorable 2022. Image: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13483442bp)
Neil Fachie still determined to push para-sport legacy – without seeking the fame which…
Runners of all ages took part in the latest Banchory Boxing Day fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson [POTW]
'I just enjoy seeing the community come together': The story behind the Banchory Boxing…
Rebecca Morrison and her team in action at the European Curling Championships 2022, Östersund, Sweden. Image: WCF/Celine Stucki
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison on 'massive year of progress' where she took on weight of…
Ahoy Senor ridden by Derek Fox during the Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase during Ladies Day at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Picture date: Friday April 8, 2022.
The north-east owners aiming for Gold Cup glory with Ahoy Senor
Inverness City boxers George Stewart, left, and Calum Turnbull put on an exhibition bout in Elgin last weekend. Image: Peter Faber
Inverness pro boxers get unique exhibition chance in front of packed Elgin crowd
Michael Leask. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cricket: Michael Leask looks ahead to big 2023 on world stage for Scotland
Scotland's Stuart Armstrong meets representatives from Dyce Boys Club, including Len Nicol, after his transfer to Southampton from Celtic triggered a six-figure payment to the grassroots club. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Len Nicol's 42-year Dyce Boys Club commitment earns him Lifetime…
Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo. Image: Shutterstock.
'It was a dream come true' - Westhill-raised American football player David Ojabo makes…
Fraser Wilkinson (left) with coach Paul Gordon.
Fraser Wilkinson aiming to carry on upward trajectory in bid for Scotttish super welterweight…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Post Thumbnail
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Post Thumbnail
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead's new loan signing Kieran Shanks in action against Airdrie.
Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon
Work is progressing on the Aberdeen Incinerator at East Tullos Industrial Estate, but until it's up and running waste will continue to be landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Waste to continue to be landfilled until Aberdeen incinerator fires up
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
The thought of writing a novel is intimidating, but how about 200 words per day? (Image: TippaPatt/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Keep putting one foot in front of the other to make creative…
Inverurie Locos' Harlaw Park. (Photo by Paul Glendell)
Early interest in Inverurie Locos job
Aberdeen Ladies U14s trophy-winning squad. Image: Jill Runcie.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…
Author Katherine Rundell, pictured in 2019 (Image: Mirco Toniolo/AGF/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: The Golden Mole will stay with me forever
The Grampian Supermatch will take place on Saturday January 14 near Rothienorman. Image: Jim Irvine
Grampian Supermatch returns this weekend

Editor's Picks

Most Commented