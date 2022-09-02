Finn Crockett keen to ride Commonwealth Games wave into Tour of Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Finn Crockett keen to ride Commonwealth Games wave into Tour of Britain

By Jamie Durent
September 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 2, 2022, 8:02 am
Finn Crockett at the road race during the Commonwealth Games. Photo by Will Palmer/SWpix.com
Finn Crockett at the road race during the Commonwealth Games. Photo by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

Strathpeffer cyclist Finn Crockett is looking to follow his Commonwealth Games medal with a stage victory in the Tour of Britain.

Crockett will be making his debut in the event, which starts in Aberdeen on Sunday, on the back of the biggest result of his career at Birmingham 2022.

He took a superb bronze in men’s road race on the penultimate day of competition, making it 11 medals for Scottish cyclists during the Games.

But it will be new territory for Crockett heading into an eight-stage race, which will cover 1,352km of the United Kingdom.

“I can’t wait for it,” said Crockett, who rides for Ribble Weldtite cycling team. “This is the first time I’ve done a big tour like this.

Finn Crockett with his bronze medal after the men's road race. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire
Finn Crockett with his bronze medal after the men’s road race. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire

“This is the biggest race in the UK really and for the team. I’m ready for it. You’re competing against the best guys in the world so hopefully we can put on a good show.

“We’ve got guys that could go for GC (general classification) and the overall win. But I’ll be pin-pointing stages and a stage win would be amazing. That’s my goal going into the race but it’s easier said than done.

A new experience for Crockett

“We don’t get many opportunities like this so to try take something away from it, that’s definitely my goal. It’s going to be a big learning curve but I can take confidence from this year, race how I have been and I’m sure good things will come.”

Stage one of the race starts in Aberdeen city centre on Union Street, before heading out to Inverurie and on to Bennachie, Alford, Ballater and finishing at the Glenshee Ski Centre in the Cairngorms for a total route of 181.3km.

Last year’s Tour ended with a sprint finish on the Esplanade as Belgian Wout van Aert sealed a stage triumph and the overall victory in the Granite City. 

“It’s going to be a new experience for me,” added Crockett. “I’ve had a lot of racing this year and it’s somewhat similar to what we’ll be doing.

“But it’s very aggressive, not very controlled and there’s not the bigger pro teams there, compared to the Tour. It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out throughout the race.

“For us as a team – any UK team – it’s about getting up there and showing face. It’s a totally new experience but I can’t wait for it.

“It’s a strong six-man team and we’ve done a lot of racing as a group. I think we can work really well as a unit.”

