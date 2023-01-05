Six by Nico boss thanks Aberdeen customers as it pledges to continue expansion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish restaurant chain Six by Nico has set out ambitious growth plans, including expansion overseas for the first time.

It aims to open four new UK sites, as well as new bar and bakery ventures during the first half of 2023 – although bosses kept their plans for a second Aberdeen outlet close to their chest.

The Glasgow-based company set out its growth ambitions alongside results which the group says show a “robust” financial performance as it bounced back from Covid restrictions in the year to June 2022.

Founder and chief executive Nico Simeone thanked Six by Nico’s “amazingly loyal customer base”.

New openings during the past 18 months include a restaurant at 367 Union Street, Aberdeen.

Bosses said the outlet has been “embraced” by a “strong local following” since it opened in April.

Aberdeen-based Graeme Sheils, a director of the restaurant chain’s parent company, Sixco, said: “It’s been fantastic to see how Aberdeen has embraced the Six by Nico concept.

“We’ve built up a strong local following since launching in the city last April and given the success of the restaurant we’re keen to further develop our offerings in the city.”

The chain is poised to open a second Aberdeen eatery in the former Jack Wills men’s clothing shop in The Academy shopping centre on Belmont Street .

There has been speculation the second outlet could be its Chateau-X steakhouse brand – although this has not been confirmed.

“We’re currently working on obtaining the relevant consents and hope to begin trading another Sixco brand in Aberdeen in 2023,” Mr Sheils said.

Have you had a slice of the Big Apple right here in Aberdeen? Read our Six by Nico review to see what we thought 🍎https://t.co/Ew35a55nr4 — Evening Express (@EveningExpress) December 9, 2022

He added: “On behalf of Six by Nico, I’d like to thank our Aberdeen customers for their support, and we look forward to introducing even more diners to our unique offerings in 2023.”

The overseas expansion plans include a potential new venture in Dubai towards the end of 2023.

Restaurants in Scotland, England and across the Irish Sea

There are currently 13 restaurants in the chain.

These include Six by Nicos in Glasgow (two), Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Manchester, Liverpool, London (tw0), Belfast and Dublin.

There is also a Chateau-X in Glasgow, which is joined in Scotland’s largest city by the group’s 111 by Modou restaurant and a charity-focused eatery under the name Beat6.

The fast-expanding group, which serves more than 10,000 diners per week, notched up turnover of £30.8 million in the year to June 2022.

This is compared with £18.1m for the 15 months to June 2021, when the pandemic limited trade.

Pre-tax profits from continuing operations jumped to £3.9m last year, against losses of £500,000 in the longer 2020-21 accounting period.

Six by Nico said a total of £3.9m was invested in new sites, while an £11.5m funding facility was also agreed with challenger bank ThinCats to support its expansion plans.

‘Huge challenge’

Mr Simeone added: “While Covid was a huge challenge, we’ve bounced back very strongly, thanks to our amazingly loyal customer base who stayed with us through the lockdowns and have returned to our restaurants in phenomenal numbers.

“That’s down to our dedicated and hard-working team who have been absolutely brilliant – delivering consistent creativity and fun experiences day-in, day-out.”

Chairman Rob Wirszycz said: “Nico’s genius in coming up with the concept of fixed-price, six-course tasting menus that change every six weeks has struck a resounding chord with the dining public.

“Crucially, thanks to our core strategy of building customer loyalty, we emerged strongly from the pandemic and now have a fast-expanding database of more than 550,000 engaged and active customers, all literally hungry for the experiences we deliver.”

Headcount growth

Mr Wirszycz added: “Our headcount has expanded to over 500 colleagues, despite the well-known challenges the industry has faced in recruitment and retention.

“The plans we have developed to extend our network and broaden our offering in the UK and overseas are enormously exciting.

“We’ve done our homework and are confident we’ll continue to deliver on our ethos of bringing incredible value for money and great food and drink experiences, that we believe gives us a level of resilience at a tough time for the sector more generally.”