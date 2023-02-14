Huntly cricketer Ailsa Lister reflects on winter of new experiences with Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly cricketer Ailsa Lister is coming off a memorable few months of fresh experiences aplenty.

Lister competed for Scotland last month at the under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa, where she was Scotland vice-captain.

The Scots finished bottom of a group including the hosts, India and United Arab Emirates, before beating USA in a fourth-placed play-off.

She was also involved with the senior side in their qualifier – which took place in the United Arab Emirates – for the T20 World Cup in September, where they missed out to Bangladesh and Ireland.

However, Lister scored 60 in a victory over UAE.

“Do I feel experienced? Definitely not,” said Lister. “I probably speak for most of the girls in that we don’t play as much international cricket as we would like.

“Every time we get to do it, it’s a huge honour and I’m still learning as I go. I’ve only been in the women’s team for the last couple of years and only starting to get used to that level.

“I’m trying to learn from more experienced players and hopefully pass that on to some of the girls in the under-19s, who haven’t played international cricket before.”

Results did not go as hoped for the women’s or under-19s side, with group-stage eliminations, but Lister stresses the positives.

“We (Scotland’s senior side) struggled with the heat and acclimatising in Abu Dhabi because at that time of year, it is very hot,” she said. “But I felt that was one of the first trips with the women I had a proper role in.

“I was lucky enough to open the batting in every game and had a couple of decent scores. We didn’t get the results we wanted, but we did ourselves proud.

“Heading into South Africa, it was good fun with it being the first World Cup for any Scotland women’s team (with the U19s). We wanted to get through to the Super 6 stage, but didn’t quite manage that.

“It was a good experience being one of the more experienced members of the squad.”

Towards the end of last year, Cricket Scotland announced it would be offering paid contracts to the women’s team, a positive step forward, but one they are still working on the finer details of.

“It’s obviously the next step in professionalising the game,” said Lister. “So we can only become better players after that.”

Lister balances her Scotland commitments with work, with a part-time job in her native Huntly and starting her own sports massage business.

“When I was at college I did a sports massage course, so I’m in the middle of setting that up,” she said. “That and my part-time job will be keeping me busy until the season starts.”

A few months Down Under

Also towards the end of 2022, Lister spent three months in Australia with Midland-Guildford CC.

She was fortunate enough to have family in Perth to stay with and benefitted from the experience playing against new opponents.

“I have an auntie and uncle out there to stay with and played club cricket out there,” said Lister.

“I always wanted to go over and have a winter somewhere, and having some family over there helped.

“Luckily, I was able to tie it in with a couple of Cricket Scotland trips at the start and end.

“I was playing A-grade cricket, which is the top level in Perth. You’d have some Western Australia players playing and a few players that are playing for Perth Scorchers. It was cool to be playing with some experienced players, but still have a role in the team.

“I was still getting the chance to open the batting and keep wicket, which was pretty cool.

“Heading into South Africa, for the under-19s World Cup, it was the best prep I could have had.

“Unfortunately the rest of the girls were stuck in Scotland doing indoor nets, whereas I was able to get game-time and play outdoors.”

Planning ahead for the domestic campaign

On the domestic front, the 2023 campaign is little more than two months away, with Stoneywood Dyce due to open their Eastern Premier League account at home to Heriots on April 29.

Lister has juggled duties with the club’s first and second teams in the past, as well as representing Northern Lights, the Aberdeen-based women’s side.

She is exploring the potential of playing in England during the county season, but will be happy to turn out for Stoneywood and Northern Lights if it proves to be the best option.

“I’m just seeing where it goes with England for just now, but as soon as the season comes, I’ll play as much domestic cricket as I can,” said Lister.

“If I’m up here then it will be for Stoneywood and Northern Lights. If I end up down in England, so be it.

“With cricket still growing in Scotland, there’s quite a few girls in the squad who are now based in England and have contracts down there.

“I want to get as much cricket as possible and unfortunately, to do that, you have to go down to England. I have to see whether that’s club cricket or county stuff.”