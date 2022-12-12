Women’s U19 T20 Cricket World Cup call-up delight for Huntly’s Ailsa Lister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Women’s U19 T20 Cricket World Cup call-up delight for Huntly’s Ailsa Lister

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
December 12, 2022, 4:24 pm Updated: December 12, 2022, 5:05 pm
Ailsa Lister.
Ailsa Lister.

Huntly’s Ailsa Lister has been named in the Scotland squad for the inaugural ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 cricket World Cup.

The Northern Lights/Stoneywood Dyce wicketkeeper will be part of the U19 player pool competing next month in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In May, Lister made her senior Scotland debut as the Wildcats defeated Ireland in the first of four T20 internationals in Belfast.

The U19 World Cup tournament is made up of 16 teams split into groups of four, and will be held between January 7-24.

Scotland feature in group D alongside India, South Africa, and the UAE.

The top three teams from each group will then progress to the Super Six round, which will consist of two groups of six. If Scotland qualify, they will move to Group 1, which will comprise of three teams, each from Groups A and D.

The semi-finals on January 27 will consist of the top two teams from each group and the final will be played at the same venue two days later.

‘Extremely talented’ Scotland – Ross

Peter Ross, Scotland women’s U19 head coach, cannot wait for the players to experience this historic competition.

He said “It is a hugely exciting time ahead for this U19 Scotland Women squad as they prepare for the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

“They will have the privilege of being the first Scottish female cricket team to ever participate in a World Cup and that is something which they can be proud of forever.

“It is scheduled to be a brilliant tournament that will provide a number of opportunities for these players to learn more about themselves as people and as developing cricketers.

“It was evident during their qualifying campaign  this is an extremely talented group who have the ability to deliver high quality performances.

“I am confident that, if they can continue to play with that same style and mindset, they will showcase how good a team they are and will play some really exciting cricket.”

Squad will shape up in Spain

The full squad is: Katherine Fraser (c) – Stewart’s Melville, Ailsa Lister (vc)(wk) – Northern Lights/Stoneywood Dyce, Molly Barbour-Smith – Gunnersbury Women, Olivia Bell – Stockport Georgians, Darcey Carter – Hayes and Whitstable, Maryam Faisal – Clydesdale/West of Scotland, Maisie Maceira – Carlton / Gala, Orla Montgomery – Dumfries, Niamh Muir – Dumfries/St Michael’s, Molly Paton – Stewart’s Melville, Niamh Robertson-Jack – Grange, Nayma Sheikh – West of Scotland/East Kilbride, Anne Sturgess – West of Scotland/Clydesdale, Emily Tucker – Watsonians, Emma Walsingham – Stewart’s Melville.

As part of the tournament preparation, the squad will be training at La Manga in Spain before Christmas and then will fly out to South Africa in early January to play some warm-up matches.

