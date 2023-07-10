Aberdeen Muay Thai fighter Rudy Da Silva, 16, overcomes health and personal setbacks to win world silver medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen Muay Thai fighter Rudy Da Silva, 16, overcomes health and personal setbacks to win world silver medal

Rudy took the prize home from the WBC World Amateur Muay Thai Championships in Venice, Italy.

By Ryan Cryle
Fighter Rudy Da Silva of Aberdeen Muay Thai, left, with his WBC Amateur World Championships silver medal. Image: Andrew Rose.
Fighter Rudy Da Silva of Aberdeen Muay Thai, left, with his WBC Amateur World Championships silver medal. Image: Andrew Rose.

Aberdeen fighter Rudy Da Silva has claimed a silver medal at the WBC World Amateur Muay Thai Championships in Venice.

The 16-year-old showed his class at the tournament which saw 500 athletes from 90 different countries battle it out for honours.

Team Scotland’s Rudy, who was joined in Venice by his Aberdeen Muay Thai club coach Andy Rose, came through his quarter-final bout against an opponent from Austria on points.

The north-east fighter then recorded an impressive semi-final victory against an English opponent – who himself had dispatched the pre-event favourite from Thailand earlier in the competition.

In the gold medal bout, Aberdeen’s Rudy was defeated by his French rival, but had done enough to earn global silver.

Rudy Da Silva of Aberdeen Muay Thai with his global silver medal. Image: Andrew Rose.

His coach Rose was proud of how his athlete overcame health and personal issues in the build-up to the trip to the WBC World Amateur Muay Thai Championships, saying: “It was the first time Rudy’s been at a major world event.

“The preparation wasn’t the best in the lead up to the tournament after he was floored for three weeks with glandular fever, which left us only a couple weeks before the event to get some fitness and strength back into him.

“Unfortunately within that time he also lost his granda, Alec Wilson.

“We’re very proud how he handled himself through all of this and to stay focused on coming home with a medal from the tournament.”

Rudy – who has previously claimed WBC under-16 titles at Scottish, British and European level – will be back in Italy later in the year for the WTKA World Championships with six of his Aberdeen Muay Thai team-mates, having also been among the club’s fighters who qualified for the 2022 edition of the event.

More from Other sports

Stoneywood-Dyce Cricket Club captain Lennard Bester. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Cricket: Eastern Premier League leaders Grange roar back to intensify Stoneywood-Dyce's relegation peril
Runners make their way over the old bridge in Sligachan at the start of the Glamaig Hill Race. Image: Simon Riddell
Gallery: Runners brave fearsome Glamaig Hill Run to 2,500ft summit on Skye
Aberdeen Bushido Karate Club members, from left Andrew Davidson, Finlay Taylor and David Webster.
Aberdeen Bushido Karate Club break new ground with trip to Georgia
Fyrish Gymnastics Club celebrate winning two gold medals at the Scottish TeamGym Championships at Ravenscraig in June. Image: Scottish Gymnastics
Fyrish Gymnastics Club claim double gold medal success at Scottish TeamGym Championships
Stoneywood-Dyce Cricket Club captain Lennard Bester. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce aim to scalp league leaders Grange
Carlos Riise pictured cycling in Shetland.
2023 Island Games: Shetland cyclist Carlos Riise 'honoured' to lead out team as flag-bearer
Pictures from the 24-hour bowlathon at Ellon Bowling Club organised by Mike Stephen, which was supported by former Aberdeen player David Robertson. Pics were supplied
Ellon bowls marathon raises money for good cause
Photos from Scotland's World Cup qualifying encounter with Netherlands at Queens Sports Club Bulawayo. Bas de Leede of Netherlands, right, plays a shot as Matthew Cross of Scotland keeps wicket. Photos courtesy of ICC
Scotland miss out on Cricket World Cup on net run-rate after Dutch defeat
Michael Leask of Scotland sweeps the ball for a four during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Zimbabwe 2023 match between Ireland and Scotland at Queen’s Sports Club on June 21, 2023 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Photos courtesy of the ICC
Cricket: Michael Leask aims to make Scotland proud with World Cup qualification
Orkney's Helen Corsie pictured in training for archery.
2023 Island Games: Shot-putter turned archer Helen Corsie delighted to be representing Orkney again