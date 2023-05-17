Aberdeen Muay Thai youngsters secure place at World Championships after Intercontinental Open success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen Muay Thai youngsters secure place at World Championships after Intercontinental Open success

Seven young athletes from the Granite Fight Factory will represent the United Kingdom at the World Championships in Italy.

By Sophie Goodwin
Rudy Da Silva, 15, is one of seven athletes from the Granite Fight Factory who has qualified for the World Championships. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Rudy Da Silva, 15, is one of seven athletes from the Granite Fight Factory who has qualified for the World Championships. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Muay Thai boxing coach Andy Rose has hailed his young athletes after they secured a place at the World Championships in November.

Seven athletes from the Granite Fight Factory will travel to Tuscany, Italy, later this year to represent the United Kingdom at the Worlds.

Leo Dale (8), Cooper Rataj (8), Jaxon Ritchie (10), Sam Duncan (11), Lola Gill (11), Zac Sim (14), and Rudy Da Silva (16) secured their place at this year’s major competition after winning their respective titles at the elite Sandee Intercontinental Open in Barnsley in April.

The event, where some athletes had to fight as many as three times in one day, doubled  as qualification for the World Championships.

Rose took nine young fighters, including Jude Morrison, 7, and Tamara Addison, 11, to Barnsley and returned to the north-east bursting with pride at every single one of them.

He said: “It’s quite a big deal, a lot of the best fighters from over Europe travelled to England.

“We had three kids win there last year, but we entered a bigger team of nine this time and seven came away with wins in their categories – it’s impressive to get that many winners.

Granite Fight Factory athletes at the Intercontinental Open in Barnsley.

“Everybody is so proud because they all worked really hard in the six-week build-up to the show.

“Because there were so many of them fighting, there was a real buzz about the gym. They were all motivating each other every day and it paid off at the event.

“They all did themselves really proud, even the ones who didn’t win – they did amazing as well and should be so proud. They’ll come back stronger next year.”

With the World Championships to look forward to later this year, Rose is delighted with the consistent success his Muay Thai fighters are having.

Granite Fight Factory athletes at the Intercontinental Open in Barnsley.

In 2022, four Granite Fight Factory athletes – Da Silva, Sim, Duncan and Jack Robertson – won several titles which are recognised by official boxing federations.

Rose added: “I’m so proud as their coach, but so are the five or six others who coach them.

“We’re just so happy with what we’ve achieved, but we just need to keep the consistency going and build on what we’ve done over the last few years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]