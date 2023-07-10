Westhill man pops the question to girlfriend during Skylight’s set at TRNSMT festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Westhill man pops the question to girlfriend during Skylight’s set at TRNSMT festival

Paul Murison proposed to his girlfriend of three years Kerry Tocher on the TRNSMT stage on Sunday.

By Ross Hempseed
Paul Murison proposes on stage during TRNSMT festival.
Paul Murison and Kerry Tocher from Westhill became engaged over the weekend. Image: Neil MacGrain.

An Aberdeenshire couple are celebrating after getting engaged on stage at the TRNSMT festival.

Paul Murison, 42, from Westhill, says he was terrified but excited to propose to his girlfriend of three years, Kerry Tocher, 32, from Ellon.

The couple has followed indie rock band Skylights for years and have become friendly with the band members.

When Mr Murison discovered the band were performing on the River Stage at this year’s TRNSMT in Glasgow, he decided it was the perfect opportunity to pop the question.

“I was looking to find something special and memorable to do for the proposal, and I reached out to (guitarist) Turnbull Smith and said, ‘look, I’ve got a ring for Kerry, how’d you feel if I proposed on stage?’ and he was all for it.”

Paul Murison and Kerry Tocher with Skylights.
The happy couple with the Skylights. From L-R: Myles Soley, Jonny Scarisbrick, Kerry Tocher, Paul Murison, Turnbull Smith, and Rob Scarisbrick. Image: Neil MacGrain.

The pair then planned the proposal for the band’s third song song Rebellion.

Mr Murison said: “I had a whole speech prepared in my head, but when I went on stage, I had a total mind blank. Thankfully I had the speech on my phone, so they invited Kerry up on stage so I just followed through and went down on one knee. She was totally surprised.”

‘It was nothing short of amazing’

Financial adviser Mr Murison met Ms Tocher, an assistant care home manager, three years ago during the pandemic.

Following several dates, he decided to introduce her to Skylights during a gig at Unit 51 in Aberdeen and since then the pair have been loyal fans.

Mr Murison says before the proposal he was “absolutely terrified” as he had known when the band would call him up, so he anxiously waited for the big moment.

Although nervous he was spurred on by the thousands in the crowd.

“The crowd were fantastic,” he said. “I think they knew what was about to happen when a man goes up on stage with his girlfriend, so they were all oohing and ahhing up until the proposal and after she said yes they were cheering and clapping.

The crowd at the River stage.
The crowd cheered for the happy couple. Image: Neil MacGrain.

“It was a very special moment that will live with me forever.”

Ms Tocher says she was “shocked” and thrilled at the gesture.

“I was honestly so so shocked I didn’t even know what he was saying into the microphone,” she said. “I was overwhelmed with the crowd and the applause, it felt surreal.

“When I was asked up on stage, I had an inkling and I thought ‘oh no it can’t be’ and I just remember looking out to the crowd and there were so many people looking back at me. It was nothing short of amazing.”

Following the proposal, the couple stayed in Glasgow to do some celebratory shopping before they head back to Aberdeen to start planning the wedding.

Paul Murison and Kerry Tocher.
Following an amazing weekend the couple are now looking to start wedding planning. Image: Paul Murison.

