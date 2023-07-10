Westhill man pops the question to girlfriend during Skylight’s set at TRNSMT festival

An Aberdeenshire couple are celebrating after getting engaged on stage at the TRNSMT festival.

Paul Murison, 42, from Westhill, says he was terrified but excited to propose to his girlfriend of three years, Kerry Tocher, 32, from Ellon.

The couple has followed indie rock band Skylights for years and have become friendly with the band members.

When Mr Murison discovered the band were performing on the River Stage at this year’s TRNSMT in Glasgow, he decided it was the perfect opportunity to pop the question.

“I was looking to find something special and memorable to do for the proposal, and I reached out to (guitarist) Turnbull Smith and said, ‘look, I’ve got a ring for Kerry, how’d you feel if I proposed on stage?’ and he was all for it.”

The pair then planned the proposal for the band’s third song song Rebellion.

Mr Murison said: “I had a whole speech prepared in my head, but when I went on stage, I had a total mind blank. Thankfully I had the speech on my phone, so they invited Kerry up on stage so I just followed through and went down on one knee. She was totally surprised.”

Congratulations to Paul and Kerry, who got engaged during our set at @TRNSMTfest All the best 🍾#ASAW pic.twitter.com/irNi5KqTt4 — Skylights (@SkylightsYRA) July 9, 2023

‘It was nothing short of amazing’

Financial adviser Mr Murison met Ms Tocher, an assistant care home manager, three years ago during the pandemic.

Following several dates, he decided to introduce her to Skylights during a gig at Unit 51 in Aberdeen and since then the pair have been loyal fans.

Mr Murison says before the proposal he was “absolutely terrified” as he had known when the band would call him up, so he anxiously waited for the big moment.

Although nervous he was spurred on by the thousands in the crowd.

“The crowd were fantastic,” he said. “I think they knew what was about to happen when a man goes up on stage with his girlfriend, so they were all oohing and ahhing up until the proposal and after she said yes they were cheering and clapping.

“It was a very special moment that will live with me forever.”

Ms Tocher says she was “shocked” and thrilled at the gesture.

“I was honestly so so shocked I didn’t even know what he was saying into the microphone,” she said. “I was overwhelmed with the crowd and the applause, it felt surreal.

“When I was asked up on stage, I had an inkling and I thought ‘oh no it can’t be’ and I just remember looking out to the crowd and there were so many people looking back at me. It was nothing short of amazing.”

Following the proposal, the couple stayed in Glasgow to do some celebratory shopping before they head back to Aberdeen to start planning the wedding.