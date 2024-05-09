Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson sparred with European champion in preparation for Granite City fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson sparred with European champion in preparation for Granite City fight

Undefeated McPherson will face Christian Lopez Flores - who fought on the Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou undercard - at the Beach Ballroom on Saturday.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson (l) spars with European champion Juanfe Gomez in Spain. Image supplied by Gregor McPherson
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson (l) spars with European champion Juanfe Gomez in Spain. Image: Gregor McPherson.

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson sparred a European champion in Spain to prepare for his latest Granite City fight.

Rising teenage ring star McPherson, 19, went toe-to-toe with Juanfe Gomez during an intense training camp in Elche.

Undefeated Gomez is the reigning EBU European super-featherweight champion.

McPherson racked up 12 rounds with Gomez in preparation for his bout against Christian Lopez Flores at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday.

Mexican Flores, 32, fought on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight win over Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in March.

Flores boasts a pro record of 14 wins (12 by knock-out), 37 defeats and two draws.

McPherson, nicknamed “Mean Machine”,  has racked up five victories in five pro contests and is out to extend his flawless record.

He said: “I got good rounds in Spain with the European champion Juanfe Gomez.

“Juanfe is actually in camp as well as he is defending his European belt.

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson (l) and European champion Juanfe Gomez . Image supplied by Gregor McPherson
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson (l) and European champion Juanfe Gomez. Image: Gregor McPherson.

“It was good timing for me to go over and spar with Juanfe.

“I got 12 rounds with him and it was really good, competitive sparring.

“Everyone has different styles and, with Juanfe, it was more the technical side, being in range, as he is quite elusive – so I had to be really sharp with him.”

Gregor McPherson training ahead of his fight against Christian Lopez Flores. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gregor McPherson training ahead of his fight against Christian Lopez Flores. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Multiple benefits of Spanish training camp

One of the hottest young stars in Scottish boxing, McPherson was hit with a setback last year when he suffered a collapsed lung in October.

The teen had to withdraw from a scheduled fight due to the shock injury which required surgery to re-inflate the lung.

In his first fight since recovering from the collapsed lung McPherson bounced back in style when stopping Tony Morton in the first round in Glasgow in January.

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson during a training session. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson during a training session. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

McPherson said: “I also sparred with a Spanish champion and a few undefeated pros during my time in Spain.

“The other guys were really strong so I had to know when to be in range and when to be out.

“There was a different style to each boxer I was in with and it was a good mix-up.

“Sparring couldn’t have gone much better and the training in Spain was intense.

“That will all help me when it comes to fight night.

“It was good to get away from all the distractions back home to just work on training and sparring in Spain.”

Gregor McPherson training ahead of his fight against Christian Lopez Flores. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gregor McPherson training ahead of his fight against Christian Lopez Flores. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Training with world champion Martinez

McPherson has regularly attended training camps in Spain and struck up a friendship with former two-weight world champion Kiko Martinez.

Spaniard Martinez, 36, held the IBF featherweight title from 2021 to 2022, and the IBF super-bantamweight title from 2013 to 2014.

Gregor McPherson training ahead of his fight against Christian Lopez Flores. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gregor McPherson training ahead of his fight against Christian Lopez Flores. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

McPherson said: “A couple of years ago, we met Kiko, the former world champion, when we were over there training and have been friends since.

“We usually go a couple of times a year.

“Kiko is a brilliant contact to have and I always learn something new when I’m in Spain.

“They treat me like I’m part of their club – its great.”

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson with two weight world champion Kiko Martinez in Spain. Image: Gregor McPherson.

From Saudi Arabia to Aberdeen for rival Flores

Opponent Flores lost to undefeated Ziyad Almaayouf 60-54 on points on the Joshua undercard in Saudi Arabia.

McPherson said: “He will probably be my toughest test so far, but I’m looking forward to it.

“Flores has a mixed record, but he has 14 wins with 12 by knock-out, so he is capable of hurting you.

“It is the step up I need, though – especially with six rounds.

“He has had quite a few fights on big platforms and was on the undercard of Joshua v  Ngannou.

“If I get a win, it would be good to have someone like that on my record.”

Gregor McPherson training ahead of his fight against Christian Lopez Flores. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gregor McPherson training ahead of his fight against Christian Lopez Flores. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

McPherson will be fighting on the undercard of Aberdonian Dean Sutherland’s Celtic super-welterweight title clash on Saturday.

Sutherland will face defending champion Sion Yaxley at the Beach Ballroom.

McPherson said: “Boxing in Aberdeen is jumping now, as there is a lot of talent in the city.”

