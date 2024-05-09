Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson sparred with European champion in preparation for Granite City fight

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson sparred a European champion in Spain to prepare for his latest Granite City fight.

Rising teenage ring star McPherson, 19, went toe-to-toe with Juanfe Gomez during an intense training camp in Elche.

Undefeated Gomez is the reigning EBU European super-featherweight champion.

McPherson racked up 12 rounds with Gomez in preparation for his bout against Christian Lopez Flores at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday.

Mexican Flores, 32, fought on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight win over Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in March.

Flores boasts a pro record of 14 wins (12 by knock-out), 37 defeats and two draws.

McPherson, nicknamed “Mean Machine”, has racked up five victories in five pro contests and is out to extend his flawless record.

He said: “I got good rounds in Spain with the European champion Juanfe Gomez.

“Juanfe is actually in camp as well as he is defending his European belt.

“It was good timing for me to go over and spar with Juanfe.

“I got 12 rounds with him and it was really good, competitive sparring.

“Everyone has different styles and, with Juanfe, it was more the technical side, being in range, as he is quite elusive – so I had to be really sharp with him.”

Multiple benefits of Spanish training camp

One of the hottest young stars in Scottish boxing, McPherson was hit with a setback last year when he suffered a collapsed lung in October.

The teen had to withdraw from a scheduled fight due to the shock injury which required surgery to re-inflate the lung.

In his first fight since recovering from the collapsed lung McPherson bounced back in style when stopping Tony Morton in the first round in Glasgow in January.

McPherson said: “I also sparred with a Spanish champion and a few undefeated pros during my time in Spain.

“The other guys were really strong so I had to know when to be in range and when to be out.

“There was a different style to each boxer I was in with and it was a good mix-up.

“Sparring couldn’t have gone much better and the training in Spain was intense.

“That will all help me when it comes to fight night.

“It was good to get away from all the distractions back home to just work on training and sparring in Spain.”

Training with world champion Martinez

McPherson has regularly attended training camps in Spain and struck up a friendship with former two-weight world champion Kiko Martinez.

Spaniard Martinez, 36, held the IBF featherweight title from 2021 to 2022, and the IBF super-bantamweight title from 2013 to 2014.

McPherson said: “A couple of years ago, we met Kiko, the former world champion, when we were over there training and have been friends since.

“We usually go a couple of times a year.

“Kiko is a brilliant contact to have and I always learn something new when I’m in Spain.

“They treat me like I’m part of their club – its great.”

From Saudi Arabia to Aberdeen for rival Flores

Opponent Flores lost to undefeated Ziyad Almaayouf 60-54 on points on the Joshua undercard in Saudi Arabia.

McPherson said: “He will probably be my toughest test so far, but I’m looking forward to it.

“Flores has a mixed record, but he has 14 wins with 12 by knock-out, so he is capable of hurting you.

“It is the step up I need, though – especially with six rounds.

“He has had quite a few fights on big platforms and was on the undercard of Joshua v Ngannou.

“If I get a win, it would be good to have someone like that on my record.”

McPherson will be fighting on the undercard of Aberdonian Dean Sutherland’s Celtic super-welterweight title clash on Saturday.

Sutherland will face defending champion Sion Yaxley at the Beach Ballroom.

McPherson said: “Boxing in Aberdeen is jumping now, as there is a lot of talent in the city.”