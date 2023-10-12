Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson cancels fight over collapsed lung – which medics think was caused by COUGH

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson cancels fight over collapsed lung – which medics think was caused by COUGH

Rising undefeated professional fighter McPherson had to undergo emergency surgery.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen pro boxer Gregor McPherson suffered a collapsed lung. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen pro boxer Gregor McPherson suffered a collapsed lung. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Undefeated Aberdeen professional boxer Gregor McPherson has detailed the “nightmare” of suffering a collapsed lung and undergoing emergency surgery.

The 19-year-old has had to withdraw from a scheduled fight in Aberdeen next month due to the shock injury.

One of the hottest rising stars in Scottish pro boxing, McPherson felt pain in his chest, and suspecting a torn muscle, he decided to get it checked at hospital.

He was left in shock when an X-ray revealed he had suffered a collapsed lung.

The boxer was immediately rushed into theatre, where surgeons operated to re-inflate the lung – while he remained conscious.

Medics believe a cough may have caused the teen’s lung to collapse.

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson will make his professional debut on Saturday night. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

McPherson said: “I felt quite sore in the morning, but thought the chest pains were because I had pulled a muscle. So I carried on with my day the way I normally would.

“When I started training, I felt short of breath and thought there was something wrong.

“Then, after I finished work, I went up to hospital just in case.

“Once I had a chest X-ray, I was rushed through for an operation.

“It was just a case of going through to the operating theatre and getting it sorted.

“It all happened so quickly.”

Gregor McPherson (black shorts) against Logan Paling at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

‘They put a tube in my chest’

After four days in hospital, former Aberdeen FC youth star McPherson is now back home and on the mend.

He hopes to return to light training in six to eight weeks.

He said: “When I was told I had to have an operation and had to stay awake, I did get a bit nervous.

“Staying awake was a nightmare. It did worry me.

“They put a tube in my chest to take all the air out so that my lung could re-inflate.

Gregor McPherson won is first pro fight at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen.Picture by Chris Sumner

“It was a bit of a scare.

“They reckon the collapsed lung was from a single cough and said that is quite common in tall, skinny men.

“Something as little as a cough or a sneeze can set it off. I was a bit shocked by that.

“Once my lung re-inflated, I was able to go home.

“I’m not allowed to train for six to eight weeks, and when I do go back, it will be very little training to start with.”

‘I can feel a little short of breath’

McPherson was scheduled to box at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen, on Saturday November 25.

However, he was forced to withdraw from that bout due to the lung injury.

He said: “I’m okay pain-wise now.

“It is just if I’m up on my feet for too long then I can feel a little short of breath.

“My chest is still a bit sore from the tube going in and I can feel the muscles around it.

“I’m getting better each day, which is a good sign.

“Going from training three times a day to absolutely nothing is tough. I’m so used to training constantly and now I have all that time and don’t know what to do with it.

“I’ve had the chance to have family time, but I’m also itching to get back to the gym.

“I’ll start light training probably at the end of November.

“For full on training it will depend how I get on with the light training.

“If I find that easy, it will be quick – and I’m hoping that’s the case.

“Hopefully there will be fight news for me at the start of the year in 2024.”

Gregor McPherson during a training session. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Frustrating year with fractured spine to contend with too

The collapsed lung is the latest injury setback for McPherson, who suffered a stress fracture to his spine earlier this year.

McPherson had to rest for 10 weeks due to the back injury, ruling him out of a another scheduled fight in Aberdeen in March.

Despite the two injury issues, McPherson has won three fights this year.

He extended his 100 percent record to four wins from four with an impressive 40-36 defeat of Simas Volosinas last month at the Ardoe House Hotel and Spa, Aberdeen.

Gregor McPherson ( black shorts) fighting Logan Paling at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

He said: “With the spine fracture and now this, it has been a bit of a nightmare.

“However, in boxing terms everything has gone well as I’m still undefeated with four wins from four.

“Hopefully I’ll return at the start of next year, get another win and come back stronger.”

 

