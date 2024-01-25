Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson set for comeback from collapsed lung

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson set for comeback from collapsed lung

Undefeated lightweight underwent emergency surgery for a collapsed lung last year - which medics think was caused by a cough.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen pro boxer Gregor McPherson suffered a collapsed lung. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen pro boxer Gregor McPherson suffered a collapsed lung. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Undefeated Aberdeen pro-boxer Gregor McPherson is set for a ring comeback after undergoing emergency surgery for a collapsed lung.

The 19-year-old lightweight was rushed to hospital after experiencing unexplained chest pains last year.

Scans revealed a collapsed lung and McPherson was immediately taken into theatre, where surgeons operated to re-inflate the lung.

The teen, nicknamed ‘Mean Machine’ spent four days in hospital then a further month sidelined from any form of training.

Now McPherson is back and set to face Tony Morton in a comeback fight at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow on Friday night.

McPherson, who boasts four wins from four bouts, says the surgery forced him to return to “square one” and build himself back up again.

However the Aberdeen ring star says he is stronger than ever after recovering from his collapsed lung nightmare.

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson celebrates victory against John Spencer at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen.
Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson celebrates victory against John Spencer at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen. Image by Kynoch Boxing

He said: “After the collapsed lung I had to take more a month out then it was only light training to begin with.

“That was hard to do as I’m used to training two or three times per day.

“I had to take it right back to square one but built myself back up again.

“When I was reviewed by the doctors they said it was all good so I returned to full training.

“As I was in hospital the weight went on so quick which put me down a bit.

“Now I’m back at my fighting weight and feeling strong.

“I’m feeling great, injury free, back to full fitness and raring to go for the fight.

“I’m actually feeling stronger than I was before.”

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson in action against Logan Palling at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson (r) in action against Logan Palling at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner DC Thomson

Post surgery a period of reflection

During surgery a tube was inserted  into the teen boxer’s chest to evacuate all the air so that the lung could re-inflate – whilst he remained conscious.

Medics told McPherson they believed the collapsed lung was from a single cough.

McPherson was scheduled to box at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen, on Saturday November 25.

However, he was forced to withdraw from that bout as he recovered from surgery.

The teen star in action.
Undefeated Aberdeen lightweight Gregor McPherson in action. Image by Kynoch Boxing

He said: “The period out gave me time to reflect and showed me how much I want this.

“I’ve been training harder than I ever had before and am feeling stronger and fitter.

“Every aspect is feeling better than before.”

Sparring sessions in Belfast

The collapsed lung delivered another setback to McPherson who suffered a stress fracture to his spine earlier in 2023.

He couldn’t train for 10 weeks due to the back injury and had to withdraw from a scheduled bout last March.

McPherson’s last fight was an impressive 40-36 defeat of Lithuanian Simas Volosinas last September at the Ardoe House Hotel and Spa, Aberdeen.

In preparation for the bout with Morton, a southpaw, McPherson travelled to Belfast for sparring sessions.

He went toe to toe with highly rated Northern Ireland amateur JP Hale who competed in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Hale recently claimed his fourth Ulster Elite title.

Gregor McPherson pictured during a training session.
Gregor McPherson is set to comeback from a collapsed lung. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

McPherson said: “My main source of sparring was in Belfast with top amateur JP Hale.

“He boxes for his country and has won multiple titles.

“JP plans on going to the Olympics.

“I got quality rounds which will stand me in good stead.

“I’m second on the bill in Glasgow and really looking forward to it.

“Although I get a massive following in Aberdeen it is good to go down south and pick up some more followers to get my name out there.

“In 2024 I want to remain undefeated and gain more followers.

“The plan is to get my name out there.”

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson opens boxing gym with dad

Despite a gruelling training camp for the clash with Morton, McPherson has also found time to open a new boxing gym with dad Tom.

Bodbox, in Bridge of Don in Aberdeen, offers boxercise classes and boxing tuition for people of all ages.

They are also set to open a boxing club in a bid to take children off the street and find a “few champions”.

The Bodbox gym which Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson has opened with father Tom.
The Bodbox gym which Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson has opened with father Tom. Image supplied by Gregor McPherson

McPherson said: “We have a full size ring and 18 brand new bags and a strength and conditioning area.

“It is myself and my dad and we are really proud of BodBox.

“We have many different classes on at the moment and this is just the start.

“We are about to start a boxing club so the opportunities are endless.

“With the boxing club we want to take kids off the street and hopefully make a few champions.”

 

