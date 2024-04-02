Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland to fight for Celtic super welterweight title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland to fight for Celtic super welterweight title

Aberdeen boxer will fight defending champion Sion Yaxley at the city's Beach Ballroom for the Celtic super welterweight title in May.

By Sean Wallace
Dean Sutherland, pictured, is set to box in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Dean Sutherland, pictured, is set to box in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen ring star Dean Sutherland is determined to make 2024 the year he makes a breakthrough on major televised boxing bills.

Sutherland will take a big step towards this target when he fights for the British Board of Boxing Control Celtic super-welterweight title in Aberdeen on Saturday, May 11.

The 25-year-old will face defending champion Sion Yaxley at The Beach Ballroom.

Undefeated Yaxley, who also holds the IBO Continental title, boasts a flawless pro record of 13 wins from 13 fights – with two by way of knockout.

Currently in a training camp in London in preparation for the title showdown, Sutherland insists it is a “pivotal year” in his career.

He reckons 2024 has to be the time he fights for titles on major televised bills.

After making sacrifices in the pursuit of boxing glory, Sutherland believes he deserves the crack at big time televised fights.

The Aberdonian, nicknamed Deadly, who has a record of 16 wins (five by KO) and just one loss, reckons he has the ability to deliver.

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland.
Dean Sutherland is set to fight for the Celtic super-welterweight title. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Sutherland said: “I need to get big title fights on major TV shows.

“It’s what I feel I deserve and believe I am more than capable of achieving.

“This has to be a big, pivotal year for myself.

“I’ve invested a lot of time and made sacrifices to be down here in London to prepare for my last few fights.

“I’m 25 and turn 26 at the end of this year and I’m ranked seventh in Britain at the moment.

“If something really doesn’t happen this year then I need to have a look at when it is going to happen.”

Sacrifices and dedication in London

Southpaw Sutherland has already secured three professional international titles during his boxing career.

He claimed the vacant WBC International Silver welterweight belt in November 2021 with a stoppage victory over Michele Esposito (18-4-1).

Earlier that year, he also stopped Mexican Jose Delgado Velazquez (10-1-0) to claim the WBO Youth welterweight title.

In May 2019, Sutherland beat Keane McMahon (6-0-0) to win the BUI Celtic welterweight title.

The only defeat in the Aberdeen fighter’s career is a Commonwealth title loss to Louis Greene in November 2022.

Sutherland is in a training camp with coach Barry Healy at Churchill Gym in London.

He said: “Training in London is going very well.

“Even before that I was in a fantastic position, flying in the gym and feeling really good.”

Dean Sutherland
Dean Sutherland is targeting title glory. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

‘The most dangerous I have looked’ – Sutherland

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson will also fight on the undercard of Sutherland’s title bout.

Teenager McPherson, 19, boasts a perfect pro record of five wins from five fights, one by way of stoppage.

McPherson made a successful ring return in January having undergone emergency surgery for a collapsed lung last year.

The teen stopped Tony Morton at the Crowne Plaza, Glasgow.

Aberdeen pro boxer Gregor McPherson.
Aberdeen pro boxer Gregor McPherson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Sutherland racked up his 16th win with an emphatic 80-72 defeat of Colombian Fernando Mosquera at Ardoe House, Aberdeen, in February.

It was former world champion kickboxer Sutherland’s first fight in eight months after trouble with a shoulder injury.

Sutherland had not previously fought since defeating Zimbabwe’s Brendon Denes at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen, in June last year.

He stopped former WBC Intercontinental super-lightweight champion Denes in the seventh round.

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland wins the WBC Silver International title. With referee Victor Laughlin and Michele Esposito.
Dean Sutherland wins the WBC Silver International title. Pictured with referee Victor Laughlin and Michele Esposito. Image: Paul Glendell DC Thomson.

Sutherland said: “It was good to get back out – although he (Mosquera) wasn’t the type of opponent I was looking for.

“I had a number of opponent changes.

“It wasn’t ideal as I wanted an opponent who would come to win a bit more.

“The good thing for myself is Mosquera is someone that has been in with good quality operators. He had never been stopped and was tough.

“It was good to show the stuff I had been working on with Barry (Healy) in London.

“It also proved my injury is absolutely fine.

“That fight gave me a good run-out and performance.

“A lot of people gave me high praise after that fight. They said it is the best and most dangerous I have looked.

“I got a good buzz going again, which is exactly what I needed.”

More from Other sports

Aberdeen para-cyclist Neil Fachie. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen para-cyclist Neil Fachie ‘mugged’ in Rio after competing in UCI Para-cycling Track World…
Newarthill boxer Dylan Arbuckle, left, and Calum Turnbull from Inverness.
Inverness boxer Calum Turnbull gears up for dual title rematch
Scottish National League champions Aberdeen Lynx celebrate retaining their title. Image: Aberdeen Lynx
Aberdeen Lynx crowned Scottish ice hockey champions again
Inverness Half Marathon winners Mhairi Maclennan and John Bell. Image supplied by Inverness Half Marathon.
Inverness Half Marathon: Mhairi Maclennan and John Bell celebrate victory
The Bounty Competitions table at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Were YOU at Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024? The 100 best pictures and video from…
The 2024 Aberdeen Sports Awards winners.
Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024 winners REVEALED - as winter sports sensation scoops top prize
Fraser Gow with the specially-made half marathon biscuit medals
That takes the biscuit: Inverness Half Marathon runners will get Harry Gow treats to…
Mhairi Maclennan. Image: Inverness half marathon.
Inverness half marathon: Mhairi Maclennan is Scottish title hope after recovery from mould-related illness
Aberdeen Sports Awards. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Who will win the prizes at the 2024 edition of Aberdeen Sports Awards tonight?
Alexander Stepney and Lacey Cadden, who will represent Scotland at the Primary Schools International in Jersey this April. Image: Inverness Table Tennis Club.
WATCH: 11-year-old Inverness table tennis kids show off rapid skills which got them selected…

Conversation