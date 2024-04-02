Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland to fight for Celtic super welterweight title

Aberdeen ring star Dean Sutherland is determined to make 2024 the year he makes a breakthrough on major televised boxing bills.

Sutherland will take a big step towards this target when he fights for the British Board of Boxing Control Celtic super-welterweight title in Aberdeen on Saturday, May 11.

The 25-year-old will face defending champion Sion Yaxley at The Beach Ballroom.

Undefeated Yaxley, who also holds the IBO Continental title, boasts a flawless pro record of 13 wins from 13 fights – with two by way of knockout.

Currently in a training camp in London in preparation for the title showdown, Sutherland insists it is a “pivotal year” in his career.

He reckons 2024 has to be the time he fights for titles on major televised bills.

After making sacrifices in the pursuit of boxing glory, Sutherland believes he deserves the crack at big time televised fights.

The Aberdonian, nicknamed Deadly, who has a record of 16 wins (five by KO) and just one loss, reckons he has the ability to deliver.

Sutherland said: “I need to get big title fights on major TV shows.

“It’s what I feel I deserve and believe I am more than capable of achieving.

“This has to be a big, pivotal year for myself.

“I’ve invested a lot of time and made sacrifices to be down here in London to prepare for my last few fights.

“I’m 25 and turn 26 at the end of this year and I’m ranked seventh in Britain at the moment.

“If something really doesn’t happen this year then I need to have a look at when it is going to happen.”

Sacrifices and dedication in London

Southpaw Sutherland has already secured three professional international titles during his boxing career.

He claimed the vacant WBC International Silver welterweight belt in November 2021 with a stoppage victory over Michele Esposito (18-4-1).

Earlier that year, he also stopped Mexican Jose Delgado Velazquez (10-1-0) to claim the WBO Youth welterweight title.

In May 2019, Sutherland beat Keane McMahon (6-0-0) to win the BUI Celtic welterweight title.

The only defeat in the Aberdeen fighter’s career is a Commonwealth title loss to Louis Greene in November 2022.

Sutherland is in a training camp with coach Barry Healy at Churchill Gym in London.

He said: “Training in London is going very well.

“Even before that I was in a fantastic position, flying in the gym and feeling really good.”

‘The most dangerous I have looked’ – Sutherland

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson will also fight on the undercard of Sutherland’s title bout.

Teenager McPherson, 19, boasts a perfect pro record of five wins from five fights, one by way of stoppage.

McPherson made a successful ring return in January having undergone emergency surgery for a collapsed lung last year.

The teen stopped Tony Morton at the Crowne Plaza, Glasgow.

Sutherland racked up his 16th win with an emphatic 80-72 defeat of Colombian Fernando Mosquera at Ardoe House, Aberdeen, in February.

It was former world champion kickboxer Sutherland’s first fight in eight months after trouble with a shoulder injury.

Sutherland had not previously fought since defeating Zimbabwe’s Brendon Denes at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen, in June last year.

He stopped former WBC Intercontinental super-lightweight champion Denes in the seventh round.

Sutherland said: “It was good to get back out – although he (Mosquera) wasn’t the type of opponent I was looking for.

“I had a number of opponent changes.

“It wasn’t ideal as I wanted an opponent who would come to win a bit more.

“The good thing for myself is Mosquera is someone that has been in with good quality operators. He had never been stopped and was tough.

“It was good to show the stuff I had been working on with Barry (Healy) in London.

“It also proved my injury is absolutely fine.

“That fight gave me a good run-out and performance.

“A lot of people gave me high praise after that fight. They said it is the best and most dangerous I have looked.

“I got a good buzz going again, which is exactly what I needed.”