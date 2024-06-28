Cricket: Bon Accord stalwart Fazal Awan wants to be at top of Grades batting tree again

He’s been a prolific run-scorer for Bon Accord over the last quarter of a century and Fazal Awan is aiming to be the top batter in the North-east Scotland Cricket Grades for a third successive year.

Although by his own high standards he hasn’t found top gear yet this summer, the opener’s 236 runs in seven outings have helped Bon Accord to six wins and taken them to the top of the Grade One table.

Last year, Awan’s 878 runs in the league made him the top Grades scorer, and in 2022, he amassed 950 to occupy the same spot come the end of the season.

The 44-year-old also holds a unique place in the long history of the Grades – in 2003, he became the first player to score 1,000 league runs in a season.

But this year he has a fight on his hands to be top-scorer again.

Mohit Khosla has scored 248 runs for Gordonians in Grade One, in Grade Two Grampian’s Jeby George and Mynul Nadim have notched 362 and 254 runs, respectively, and in Grade Three Zakir Hussain has scored 237 runs for Aberdeen Tigers.

Awan has yet to score a century this summer, but after 54 not out last Saturday, is hopeful he’s finding his best form.

He said: “The team has started the season very well, which has been good.

“Personally I haven’t scored any hundreds yet. I’ve had a couple of 50s, but at this stage last year I’d already made about five centuries.

“But there are still plenty of games to go, so hopefully I can get a few hundreds this year.

“It’s always good to be up near the top of the list for runs, and if possible, I’d like to be up there again this year.

“I don’t know the exact number of times, but I’ve been top run-scorer 10 or 11 times during my time playing in the grades.

“My name is on the trophy a few times anyway – it’s always good to do well.

“I put a lot of hard work in both mentally and physically to try to do my best.”

Importance of preparation

Awan takes his preparation for games seriously and explained what he does to try to ensure he performs at his best.

He added: “I’ll go to the ground an hour or an hour-and-a-half before the game starts to get myself ready, rather than hurrying and being in a rush before the game.

“I don’t like turning up last minute. I make sure I get there early and I’m nice and relaxed and think about what I’m going to do that day.

“Things like that make a difference to me and how I play.

“If you give 100%, whether you’re batting, bowling or fielding, you can’t do any more than that.”

Given his experience in the Grades, Awan is also happy to pass on advice to other players coming through should they wish for assistance.

He said: “I seem to be quite well known around the grounds. I’m always happy to share with people what I try to do and how I try to play.

“It’s a compliment if people ask about my game, so if I can help them in some way, then I try to.

“Speaking to people about scoring runs and trying to give them a tip here and there is good.

“If people ask me, then I’m happy to give advice.”