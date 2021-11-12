Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland Autumn Series 2021: South Africa captain Siya Kolisi stays grounded and focused on Scotland

By Steve Scott
November 12, 2021, 3:39 pm Updated: November 12, 2021, 3:43 pm
South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi.

Even though he’s such a powerful symbol of South African culture now, Siya Kolisi had no idea that a significant milestone is being reached at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The Springbok squad to face the Scots will feature the most players of colour ever in the famous dark green jersey – nine in all. The captain, the first Xhosa to skipper South Africa, didn’t even realise.

‘People don’t talk about it when it’s going well’

“I didn’t even know that!” said Kolisi. “That is really huge. People don’t really talk about it when it’s going well, it’s only when it’s not happening.

“I’m really proud of that and hopefully we can get better and better by performing well and getting opportunities.”

The South African team properly reflecting their entire nation has always been an aim of the current management team, said Kolisi.

“When coach Rassie [Erasmus] came in with Jacques [Nienaber] and coach [Mzwandile] Stick, they were the first coaches to speak openly about it,” he said. “They said ‘this has to change and it is part of the team’s goals. We’re going to consistently work on it and check on it’.

“There’s been no back door chats. He speaks to us in front of the whole team: ‘this is how we’re going to go and affect people’.

“We’ve got a platform and can be ourselves, and I love that. It’s not only the numbers, it’s actually everything.

“Yes, I’m the captain of the team, and everyone sees that from the outside. But inside there are many leaders. Each and every single guy in this team has a role to play and I love that because everybody has a voice.”

‘They let me know when my head is getting too big’

But Kolisi is different as captain of the world champions, and he admits he needs his team-mates to keep him humble.

“They let me know when my head is getting too big,” he said. “It has happened at times. We’re all human beings and you feel good and talk about yourself. So, it is good to have people around that keep me in check.

“Playing in this team is such a huge honour and privilege. The thought process is always ‘how can I use this to help others?’

“It is about speaking up about inequality – we’re from one of the most unequal countries in the world – and what I can do as a person to make a difference?

“It is about what we do back with our community, being able to do that with my team-mates and the coaching staff, through what we achieved at the World Cup.”

Kolisi has been impressed with Scotland’s development since he made his debut against them in Nelspruit in 2013. The recalled Matt Scott is only Scottish survivor from that game.

Memories of first cap against Scotland

“It was the first time my Dad came to see me play,” he recalled. “I always want to play well in every single game, but it is always great playing against Scotland because that memory lasts with me forever.

“They are the strongest Scotland side I’ve seen. They had an advantage at the set piece against Australia, even on opposition scrums they were very good. That’s something we pride ourselves on as well.

“They took their opportunities very well. They play without fear which is great so I’m looking forward to that. They have a very good running game and a very good kicking game.

“We are going to be challenged all around in the game.”

