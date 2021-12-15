THE BREAKDOWN: The men who replaced the irreplaceable are our Players of the Year for 2021

We’ll never forget Grieg Laidlaw. As if you could.

If you follow ‘Greeg’ on Instagram you’ll know what I’m on about. The former Scotland captain, exemplar and game-saver is currently finishing his career in Japan, with the Shining Arcs.

Although they sound like a mid-70s European prog rock outfit, the Arcs are actually a Top League team based in Tokyo.

“Mr Greig” was always hugely popular in Japan – much to the amusement of some team-mates – and playing there hasn’t diminished that one bit, if his almost daily instas are anything to go by.

They even have a blow-up mascot statue of him. I’m not kidding, they actually do.

Greig, of course, owes nothing to us in Scotland, although it’ll be nice if he comes and coaches here in the future. Four successive head coaches in Andy Robinson, Scott Johnson, Vern Cotter and Gregor Townsend thought he would excel at the job.

We’ve not missed Greig as much as we thought

Ali Price ➡️ Duhan van der Merwe 😍 Duhan's second try and Scotland's eighth of the match. pic.twitter.com/q0yQbJYUZW — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 20, 2021

But in truth, we’ve not actually missed Greig on the field quite as much as we thought we would.

Maybe his game-management skills would have plotted a path to wins against Wales and Ireland in the last Six Nations. But we’re being greedy. Scotland had the best international season since professionalism in 2021.

And the two men who replaced Greig in two key roles after he retired at the end of 2019 are our contenders for Scotland Player of the Year in 2021.

At scrum-half, many thought that Ali Price was a better player towards the end of Laidlaw’s tenure anyway. Laidlaw’s ability to direct a game and pinpoint goalkicking usually got him the nod, but even Greig at his peak would struggle to deny Price now.

It was a brilliant season by the Glasgow 9. He unequivocally became the first choice in the position, and more than that. All elements of the scrum-half’s arsenal – speed of delivery, speed to breakdown, pace of play generally, kicking, directing – were absolutely top class.

Against England in the first game of 2021, three of Price’s first half clearance-kicks were almost charged down by Maro Itoje. It was the last time he looked in bother during the year.

The Lions Tour was great, but Paris was better

The Lions Tour, where he was arguably third choice 9 going and deservedly ended up with the test jersey, was maybe the pinnacle of the year. But for me, his performance in the double-comeback, last-second, last-play victory over France was the defining mark of his year.

Price played all eighty-six and a half minutes of the epic. Scrum-halves, constantly in motion, rarely play full matches nowadays. You can see in the 18-phase build-up to Duhan van der Merwe’s winning try that Ali is blowing a wee bit.

But he almost scores himself with a half-break, and he’s at every breakdown like an Energiser Bunny. Finally Scotland work what they want, Price’s swift delivery to Adam Hastings for that long pass and Duhan’s step to the corner.

If anything, Price has improved in form since the Lions Tour. He’s Antoine Dupont’s only challenger as the best 9 in the north (and he’s actually outplayed him head-to-head three times in a row).

Hogg’s form and stature grew in 2021

The other candidate was dropped twice this year; once for his club Exeter and once for the Lions. But as captain of Scotland, Stuart Hogg was bloody magnificent.

Although he has been convinced to stop trying to score a worldie every time he gets the ball, if anything Hogg became more prolific for Scotland in 2021.

He almost dragged the Scots to the win against Wales single-handedly, and then again against the Springboks. His kicking game entered a different dimension.

The long-established Scotland try-record finally fell to him, but that was always likely. Chris Paterson’s cap record is in full view. As regular readers will know, I consider Hogg to be the best player in Scotland rugby history, if not already, then certainly by the time he is done.

As a player, great, as a captain, brilliant

𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙂𝙍𝘼𝙏𝙐𝙇𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙎 𝙃𝙊𝙂𝙂𝙔@exeterchiefs and @scotlandteam star Stuart Hogg has today been named in the @worldrugby Dream Team of 2021 Players from seven nations – Australia, England, France, Ireland, New Zealand, Scotland and South Africa – have been selected pic.twitter.com/OHtUybZcdh — Exeter Chiefs (@ExeterChiefs) December 8, 2021

But we didn’t know what kind of captain he would be. Certainly fiercely proud and patriotic, like his close friend Laidlaw (with whom he still consults). Certainly at times inspirational, as one of the most gifted players in the team.

But 2020, his first year, was a bit sticky. There was the Finn Russell affair.

The two are close, but Finn leaving camp and missing the Six Nations – in Hogg’s first week in the job – must have tested their friendship.

Hogg had to manoeuvre that narrative throughout his first year, and also two defeats to start his tenure, one of them arguably the result of his own mistake.

However’s he’s emerged as a great skipper. He’s embraced differing, confidence-building philosophies. Yes, if I hear him say “we want to be the very best of ourselves” just one more time, I might crack. But the effect is obvious on the team.

But it’s making everyone valued. Before the French game he spoke eloquently and passionately about wanting to win for the squad members who had worked so hard but weren’t playing.

The little things that count

There is the “tradition” he’s established of new caps lifting any trophies that require lifting. And when they took the Auld Alliance trophy from France, who picked it up? Ryan Wilson, an 11th hour call-up for injury, winning the 50th cap he thought he’d never get. That was special.

Hogg also got the tone spot-on in his obvious indignation but quiet resolve at the circumstances of that game. Remember the Scots played without a full hand on a six-day window, after France made a cassoulet of their Covid precautions.

If I have to pick one, it’s Price. He advanced so far this year and was just outstanding. Hogg had a blip here and there, although not in dark blue.

But I have a feeling that the foundations the skipper has built may be significant well beyond 2021.