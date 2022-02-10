Six Nations 2022: Scots make five changes from Calcutta Cup triumph for Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six Nations 2022: Scots make five changes from Calcutta Cup triumph for Cardiff

By Steve Scott
February 10, 2022, 12:31 pm
Sione Tuipulotu is starting in Cardiff.
Scotland have made four changes as well as the one enforced for the second game of the Guinness Six Nations Championship against Wales in Cardiff.

Jamie Ritchie’s injury absence ensured one change, and Sam Skinner comes in on the flank. But Gregor Townsend has also switched around his entire front row and given a start to Sione Tuipulotu in midfield.

The Edinburgh trio of Stuart McInally, Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel all came off the bench in Saturday’s Calcutta Cup win, but they start in the Principality Stadium. The starting trio of Rory Sutherland, George Turner and Zander Fagerson drop to the replacements.

Apart from Ritchie, centre Sam Johnson is the only omission, dropping out of the squad altogether, Tuipulotu, who made his debut Against Tonga in November, will play inside Chris Harris.

Cam Redpath, who might have been many people’s choice to come in, is on the bench.

Rory Darge is the new replacement back rower as the Scots go without a specialist second row among the replacements.

Scotland have not won in the Principality Stadium since 2002. They did win their last Six Nations game in Wales, held at Llanelli two years ago due to the pandemic.

The team

Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs); Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester); Finn Russell (Racing 92), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors); Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), WP Nel (Edinburgh); Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs); Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors).

Replacements: George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Sutherland (Worcester), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Ben White (London Irish), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Cameron Redpath (Bath)

 

