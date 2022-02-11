Six Nations 2022: Stuart Hogg and Scotland aim to end the failures and ‘brain farts’ at his other favourite stadium

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stuart Hogg ruefully remembers his “brain fart” of 2014 in Cardiff but the Scotland captain believes his team will end the 20-year run at his favourite “other” stadium.

The Principality Stadium was also where Hogg made his Scotland debut as a 19-year-old in 2012. On his bucket list for retirement is to do the legendary fan trip on one of the five or six Hawick buses that biennially come down to this game from his home town.

‘It is a very special connection’

“They used to say there are two weekends in Hawick when you could rob houses and never get caught, the Common Riding weekend and the Cardiff one,” he laughed.

“It’s my favourite place to play other than BT Murrayfield. It is a very special connection between the countries and one I will dive deeper into when I eventually retire.”

It’s not been a happy hunting ground for Hogg though, nor for any Scots since Gordon Bulloch’s two tries lifted them to a victory in 2002. The 2014 game, when Hogg was sent off for a late hit on today’s Welsh captain Dan Biggar, was a painful one.

“It was a bit of a brain fart, a huge amount of built up emotion executed in the wrong way,” he recalled. “I have grown up a lot since then, it was a long time ago.

“Selfishly it is maybe the best thing that ever happened to me. It was horrible at the time but it was making of the man that weekend. But it’s long gone and there are completely different challenges now.

“Ten years ago (in the debut) it was a kid who was living the dream. I am still feeling and living the dream and I absolutely love it.”

‘Trust is a lot more powerful’

Scottish full back Stuart Hogg leaves the field after being red carded in the first half in Cardiff. #WALvSCO pic.twitter.com/uAoAl4Avyn — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 15, 2014

While the Scots will need to hold on to the emotion in a hostile environment – the first full away stadium they’ve faced since Rome in 2020 – Hogg isn’t barking discipline to his team.

“We don’t really talk too much about discipline,” he said. “We talk about trusting yourself to do your up job, trusting your team mate to do their job as well.

“There will be times when things go against us but it will be how we react. For me to shout discipline, discipline what is really the meaning behind that? Trust is a lot more powerful.

“We will rely heavily on the leaders to have the final word before we go on the pitch. Stuart McInally and Grant Gilchrist from a forwards’ point of view. It will be over to Finn and Ali from an attack point of view.

“I will turn to the emotional side of the game and what it means to play for Scotland. We have prepped all week so we are all calm and in control of what we are about to do.

“We’re solely focused on our first impact and our first jobs in the game. To play for your country with your best mates is very, very special.

“With the ability we have in our squad I believe we can win on any given day.”

‘Why would I try to copy someone else?’

It’s surprised many people how Hogg has evolved into the captaincy of what is surely the best Scotland team in the pro era. He’s picked the best from his own favourite captains, and added a large dose of himself.

“One of the best I ever played under was Al Kellock,” he said. “No matter how tough it was, he always seemed to rally us up. He was absolutely brilliant.

“Greig (Laidlaw) did a brilliant job for Scotland. I learnt a huge amount about rugby and what it means to play for Scotland from him.

“Barcs (John Barclay) was absolutely tremendous as well. But the biggest thing I’ve learnt is: why would I try to copy someone else when I am my own person?

“I want everyone to come into camp and be the best version of themselves. You have to have a camp that everyone want to be part of, wants to enjoy themselves.

Hogg has also shown a nice touch in allowing new caps or players reaching milestones to lift any trophy that needs lifted. Cam Redpath and Dave Cherry lifted the Calcutta Cup last year, Ben White had the honour this year. Ryan Wilson, winning his 50th cap in Paris last year, lifted the Auld Alliance Trophy.

“Winning my first cap all those years ago was a very special moment for me,” he said. “You can see how much it means to boys when they win their first caps.

“So any time there is a trophy my thought was, `let’s make the day even more special for them’.

“It’s a tiny thing for us to do, but it will mean a great deal, and it shows how tight we are as a squad.”