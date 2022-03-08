Six Nations 2022: Duhan van der Merwe out of the championship after two-match ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six Nations 2022: Duhan van der Merwe out of the championship after two-match ban

By Steve Scott
March 8, 2022, 9:36 pm
Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe.
Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe is out of the rest of this season’s Guinness Six Nations after receiving a two-match ban for a red card.

An RFU disciplinary panel handed down a ban until March 25 as a result of the straight red shown in Worcester’s Gallagher Premiership game against London Irish.

The 26-year-old was deemed to have dangerously fended off Scotland squad colleague Kyle Rowe with a forearm.

‘High danger’ factors

At the hearing held remotely Van der Merwe had accepted foul play had occurred but “questioned whether the red card threshold had been met” according to a statement from the RFU.

Panel chair Jeremy Summers said they had determined van der Merwe “had sufficient time and opportunity to execute a lawful hand-off but failed to do so.”

“The contact he then made to an opponent’s head was direct, at speed and involved a leading forearm. All are factors pointing to high danger and a red card in World Rugby’s Head Contact Process,” continued the statement.

“No low danger or mitigating factors were present. Whilst some may feel it resulted in a harsh outcome, the referee correctly applied the HCP.”

Van der Merwe has scored 10 tries in just 16 appearances for Scotland.

Townsend’s tricky options for Rome

Scotland now face a tricky selection dilemma for Italy in Rome on Saturday. Rufus McLean, who started on the wing against Tonga and South Africa during the November tests, is out injured.

Candidates to replace van der Merwe include – ironically – Rowe, who would be winning his first cap. Glasgow’s Kyle Steyn, who scored four tries against Tonga, is also in the reckoning.

Gregor Townsend may however turn to Blair Kinghorn. The Edinburgh played was on the wing against Italy in 2019, scoring a hat-trick of tries. He also played on the wing in the win in Rome in 2020.

Kinghorn is now seen as a stand-off by his club Edinburgh and the international management team. But with Adam Hastings recalled to the squad there is scope to play him in a position where he has won the majority of his international caps

