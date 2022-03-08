Yellow weather warning for ‘severe gales’ in place for the Western Isles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strong winds are forecast for the Western Isles on Wednesday morning.

The Met Office has warned that ‘severe gales’ of over 60-70mph will be affecting the region from 6am on Wednesday March 8.

Heavy rain is also expected across the Western Isles on Wednesday morning, but it is expected to ease by around 2pm.

Temperatures are forecast to be around 7C for most of the morning and midday, going down to around 3C in the evening.

The warning follows a series of severe weather warnings and storms that have struck Scotland and much of the UK this winter.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Strong winds across the Western Isles Wednesday 0600 – 1100 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/pLFUszwXRZ — Met Office (@metoffice) March 8, 2022

Travel disruption expected

Delays to travel are expected with longer journey times and cancellations in some areas.

Calmac has reported several cancellations and delays already with stormy seas forecast.

⚠️YELLOW #Tarbert #Portavadie 09Mar Due to forecast adverse weather sailings will be liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) March 8, 2022

Those travelling are encouraged to plan ahead and keep up to date by checking regularly for updates.