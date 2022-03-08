Yellow weather warning for ‘severe gales’ in place for the Western Isles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Yellow weather warning for ‘severe gales’ in place for the Western Isles

By Lottie Hood
March 8, 2022, 9:50 pm Updated: March 8, 2022, 9:52 pm
A weather warning has been issued for the Western Isles for Wednesday morning.
Strong winds are forecast for the Western Isles on Wednesday morning.

The Met Office has warned that ‘severe gales’ of over 60-70mph will be affecting the region from 6am on Wednesday March 8.

Heavy rain is also expected across the Western Isles on Wednesday morning, but it is expected to ease by around 2pm.

Temperatures are forecast to be around 7C for most of the morning and midday, going down to around 3C in the evening.

The warning follows a series of severe weather warnings and storms that have struck Scotland and much of the UK this winter.

 

Travel disruption expected

Delays to travel are expected with longer journey times and cancellations in some areas.

Calmac has reported several cancellations and delays already with stormy seas forecast.

Those travelling are encouraged to plan ahead and keep up to date by checking regularly for updates.

