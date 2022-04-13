Gordonians youngster Andrew McLean starts in Scotland’s under-18s 6 Nations loss to France

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gordonians youngster Andrew McLean started at fly-half as Scotland under-18s were beaten 32-10 by France in the under-18s 6 Nations.

A first-half blitz by the hosts had them 27-0 up and Scotland were firmly on the back foot from then on in Marcoussis.

Hoani Bismorin got the first try of the game and Zaccharie Affane barrelled over from close range to extend France’s advantage inside 25 minutes.

Leo Chauvin’s try and subsequent conversion from Tom Raffy put France 24-0 to the good and Raffy added a further penalty before the half-hour mark to put his side in complete control.

Replacement Adam Bouare scored France’s fourth try at the start of the second period, with Hugo Reus tacking on the extra two points.

Scotland finally got themselves on the board after substitute Elliot Young snuck in at the back of the maul to touch down, however Luke Townsend’s conversion hit the upright.

Hector Patterson added a well-worked second try for the visitors but there was to be no dramatic comeback into the game.

Teenager McLean, who is in sixth year at Robert Gordon’s College, had come off the bench in Saturday’s game against Italy to score a conversion in the 31-17 win.

Scotland’s final game of the tournament comes against England on Sunday.