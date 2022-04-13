Gordonians youngster Andrew McLean starts in Scotland’s under-18s 6 Nations loss to France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Gordonians youngster Andrew McLean starts in Scotland’s under-18s 6 Nations loss to France

By Jamie Durent
April 13, 2022, 4:15 pm
Andrew McLean (10) in action for Gordonians
Andrew McLean (10) in action for Gordonians.

Gordonians youngster Andrew McLean started at fly-half as Scotland under-18s were beaten 32-10 by France in the under-18s 6 Nations.

A first-half blitz by the hosts had them 27-0 up and Scotland were firmly on the back foot from then on in Marcoussis.

Hoani Bismorin got the first try of the game and Zaccharie Affane barrelled over from close range to extend France’s advantage inside 25 minutes.

Leo Chauvin’s try and subsequent conversion from Tom Raffy put France 24-0 to the good and Raffy added a further penalty before the half-hour mark to put his side in complete control.

Replacement Adam Bouare scored France’s fourth try at the start of the second period, with Hugo Reus tacking on the extra two points.

Scotland finally got themselves on the board after substitute Elliot Young snuck in at the back of the maul to touch down, however Luke Townsend’s conversion hit the upright.

Hector Patterson added a well-worked second try for the visitors but there was to be no dramatic comeback into the game.

Teenager McLean, who is in sixth year at Robert Gordon’s College, had come off the bench in Saturday’s game against Italy to score a conversion in the 31-17 win.

Scotland’s final game of the tournament comes against England on Sunday.

