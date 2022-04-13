Gordonians youngster Andrew McLean in line for Scotland under-18s call against France

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gordonians youngster Andrew McLean will look to add to his Scotland youth caps when the under-18s face France today.

Teenager McLean was a replacement for the 31-17 win over Italy on Saturday, coming off the bench to kick a late conversion in the opening-day triumph.

McLean is in his sixth year at Robert Gordon’s College and has featured for the Gordonians first team in National Two this season.

The back was selected as a regional academy player in 2020, which sought to develop the best up and coming players across Scotland.

Scotland face France at 11am on Wednesday in Marcoussis, before finishing their campaign against England on Sunday.