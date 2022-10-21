Inclusive rugby club Aberdeen Taexali launch first-ever training bootcamp in bid to sign more players

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Taexali Rugby Club are launching their first-ever training bootcamp in a bid to double their squad numbers.

The inclusive Aberdeen club, who are the most northerly of International Gay Ruby (IGR) clubs, aim to break down barriers that might prevent people taking up the sport.

Those barriers might include sexual orientation, race, gender, age or experience.

Aberdeen Taexali, who were founded in 2018, currently have 21 players in their squad, and are hoping to sign more through a free seven-week camp, starting on October 24.

The training sessions will be open to anyone over the age of 18 and will take place at Woodside Sports Complex, with newcomers able to learn and develop their rugby skills.

Taexali head coach and Garioch RFC player Grant Skene said: “As a founding member of Taexali, I’ve seen dozens of players come through and develop their rugby skills.

“Around 85% of these had never played before, and watching their love for the game grow has been an absolute highlight for me.

“Now as we approach our fourth birthday and look towards the future of the club, we’re hoping to grow the squad and introduce many more to rugby union.

“Starting with the very basics before working through to drills and games, and into the start of full contact training.”

Aberdeen Taexali compete as both an IGR team and part of Scottish Rugby Union, as players have taken part in tournaments in Newcastle, London and Ottawa, Canada.

The club are also preparing to compete in the biannual 2023 European inclusive and gay rugby tournament and the Union Cup, which will be held in Birmingham in April.

Those who attend the bootcamp will be invited to join the Aberdeen Taexali first team for of a planned game against fellow IGR Scotland team, Glasgow Raptors in December.