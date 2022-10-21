Climate goals: Eco-friendly Dons stadium could help power homes at beach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen FC’s planned new stadium could help to power nearby homes – as club chiefs negotiate a net zero world of the future.

Organic pitches, Vegan pies and solar-powered robot lawn mowers are all under consideration for the cutting-edge seaside ground.

And plans have been revealed to cover the roof of the new ground in solar panels.

The board has been inspired by other green-minded clubs around the world – and the industrial shift in the city.

Millions of pounds is being spent on the net zero transition in the north-east, with the aim of striking a balance between greenhouse gases produced and what is being removed from the atmosphere.

And commercial director Rob Wicks says the club wants to be “symbolic of that change, from a city of oil to a city of energy”.

Executives are so committed to the cause, he hinted it could feature in the name of the stadium.

Pointing to the Amazon Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle as an inspiration, Mr Wicks told reporters at Pittodrie: “It is the first zero carbon arena in the world…

“And it’s the first naming rights agreement for a cause, rather than a company.

“So you can start to get an idea of the direction of travel we are thinking of going with this.”

And with specific funding to encourage the move beyond oil and gas, branding the planned ground net zero opens up financial opportunity too.

But it was Aberdeen FC’s ability to influence change in fans, followers and visitors that bosses are keen to emphasise as “critical”.

Aberdeen FC want a new £80 million stadium at the beach to act as an “anchor” for the city’s multi-million-pound regeneration of the seafront.

Their case has been aided by predictions from Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) that it would boost the economy by £1 billion over its 50-year lifespan.

Aberdeen City Council first approached the Dons about the proposed site, only metres from Pittodrie, in 2021.

But chairman Dave Cormack has warned the city will need to support the club’s community-led ambitions for the stadium.

If not, Aberdeen FC could still proceed with its already-approved, “much cheaper” plans for Kingsford on the edge of the city.

And Mr Cormack revealed, on top new facilities at the beach, a planned energy plant at the beach ground could help keep the neighbours’ lights on.

That could come as a source of hope to many who are currently worried about the impact of rising power bills.

“We are at the early stages of looking at this, ” he told The P&J.

“Potentially, there could be an integrated energy system – like BP is talking about with the city hydrogen hub – at the stadium, providing clean, green energy for the wider area.

“There are some stadiums with partial this or that. We are talking about being 100% renewable for heat and power.”

Recognition of the proposed ground’s net zero credentials might help in talks with the city council.

It could also result in green certification from Uefa.

New Aberdeen FC stadium would be ‘sustainably sourced’ in construction and operations

Though at an early stage, the club’s architects have been told the net zero design should be “top of mind”.

Mr Wicks said there “no point” in committing to sustainable operations at the new Aberdeen FC stadium, unless it was also “sustainably sourced” in the construction.

“Where better to realise new renewable energy opportunities and to minimise our energy consumption, with the range and scale of businesses at our disposal in Aberdeen?”

How else could Aberdeen FC’s new stadium meet lofty net zero goals?

The Dons will also look to keep noise, air and light pollution at the seafront to a minimum.

Waste from the catering at Pittodrie is already down to below 10%.

But Mr Wicks thinks there are “further gains we can make”.

As well as considering the use of solar panels, the commercial director said reducing energy use would be key.

“We have serious peaks around match day. Think of things like floodlights and grow lamps to keep the pitch in good shape over the winter.

“There are ways to make sure we operate as efficiently as possible.”

A study carried out by Aberdeen FC in 2017 found around half of visitors drove to Pittodrie.

The other half walked, used public transport, took taxis or got a lift.

Mr Wicks said active travel – walking, cycling and wheeling – would be a “key feature of the fan experience” at the new stadium, if it gets built.

‘We’re on the cusp of something really special’: Aberdeen FC director Rob Wicks’ world tour of sustainable stadia

The commercial director had done his homework on sustainable stadia.

And he was only too happy to show the gathered media his working.

As well as looking to the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, he was impressed by the home of the Atlanta United.

Linked with Aberdeen FC through a 2019 strategic partnership, the MLS side plays at the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The club will travel there for a training camp in a matter of weeks.

Home games for Atlanta United – and the city’s American football side the Falcons who share the arena – are powered by more than 4,000 solar panels on the roof and in the carparks.

In Amsterdam, Ajax have similar, and a wind turbine, at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The European giants generate so much power that some of it is fed into grid.

But Mr Wicks has a favourite on his whirlwind tour of football grounds. “Forest Green Rovers,” he smiles.

“They have an organic and sustainable pitch. It is free from pesticides and weed killers.

“And their grass is cut with a GPS-directed solar powered lawnmower… we’ll see if we get to that.

“All this and their vegan menus made them a favourite with Fifa.

“Energy transition, climate protection, sustainability and top tier sport can work hand-in-hand to make a tangible difference.

“We are potentially on the cusp of something really, really special.”